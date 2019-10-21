HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg's parks and recreation advisory commission will meet tonight to discuss replacing the tennis courts at Morrison Park with pickleball courts.
According to a press release from the city, staff members have received requests for pickleball facilities from players.
The game is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong, the release says.
Tonight's meeting will be held at 7 in the auditorium of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, 620 Simms Ave. The purpose is to gather public input on the plan.
Those unable to attend can email their comments by 4 p.m. Friday to Parks-CustomerService@harrisonburgva.gov.
