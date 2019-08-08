HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Fair is one of the largest gatherings within the county and on Wednesday, the newest feature was officially ready to go.
More than 60 people braved the morning thunderstorms to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Horticulture building at the fairgrounds.
With the help of the community and a willingness to get the job done, Fair General Manager Rebecca Holloway welcomed attendees to the “little country store” that would soon house vegetables, flowers and crops during the fair.
Holloway took on the managing role in January, replacing Pam Edwards, who stepped down in September.
Holloway said she appreciated coming in with a strong foundation, recognizing the staff for their hard work.
“I want to thank those who stopped what they were doing to fit us in their schedule,” Holloway said. “I appreciate everything, not just in this building, but on these grounds.”
Jeff Germroth, president of the Rockingham County Fair Association, said a man spoke to him in November saying he could work on replacing the building. That man would later take on the role of project manager, paving the way for the future of the Horticulture building.
“Tim [Mines] took the bull by the horns,” Germroth said. “In June [the building] was just a concrete slab. He has done a super job.”
Tim Mines was just one large piece of the puzzle.
Several other people and organizations came together to bring the Horticulture building to life, including: Charlie Whetzel, Bobby Cook, Mountain View Construction, County Line Materials, Ampersand, Leon’s Electric, William Bowman Plumbing, Carl and Joe Snyder, Hank Hensley, G&W Farms, Lam’s Construction, Superior Concrete, Bradley Fulk, Blue Ribbon Nursery and Dutch Way.
The building was made possible by: Rockingham County, Holtzman Oil and Propane, Rockingham Cooperative, Spotswood Garden Club, Burner Well Drilling, Greenmount Grain Roasting, Dan and Nancy Brubaker, Turner Ashby Young Farmers, Gary Roy, Virginia Beekeeper’s Association, Herman Mason Foundation, Summit Bank, Hess Greenhouse and Charlie and Deb Clark.
“A lot of people in the community has stepped up,” Germroth said. “Without the county’s help, this wouldn’t have happened.”
During the ceremony, Gordon and Wanda Driver took time to formally dedicate the building to Justin Curtis Mines, Tim Mines’ son who died in 2002. A plaque hangs at the front entrance of the building in his honor.
Flowers, vegetables and crops will be displayed in the Horticulture building starting on Sunday. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off on Monday.
