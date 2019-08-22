HARRISONBURG — Pork For The Pantry at the Rockingham County Fair has been providing fresh pork to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank since 2015. This year, Pork For The Pantry was able to provide its largest donation to date.
With the conclusion of the 2019 Rockingham County Fair, local businesses and individuals were able to purchase nine hogs to provide more than 1,000 pounds of fresh pork to the food bank by the end of August.
Pork For The Pantry is a local partnership started by Eddie Edwards Signs and Rockingham Cooperative in 2015 to support local 4-H and FFA members.
The partnership also donates high-quality meat products to local food pantries to benefit those less fortunate in the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg community.
“Eddie Edwards Signs and Rockingham Cooperative have provided 1,084 pounds of meat since 2017,” said Abena Foreman-Trice, spokesperson for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Their efforts support both neighborhoods and agricultural programs in the area.”
Foreman-Trice said the food bank was grateful for the time and effort made to purchase and process the hogs in order to donate to the food bank, and grateful to those who supported efforts to purchase the hogs.
The nine hogs were purchased at the fair during the Market Animal Sale. The partnership was also able to support 4-H and FFA members with more than $8,400 toward project expenses.
FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership, according to the organization’s website. 4-H is a nonprofit youth organization to provides learning and education programs for children building skills such as responsibility, resiliency and hard work.
“We saw an opportunity to help those less fortunate in our community while educating everyone about the agricultural programs that our 4-H and FFA members in Rockingham and Harrisonburg participate in every day,” said Adam Ford with Rockingham Cooperative. “We are extremely grateful for the area businesses that support this great program and look forward to making the donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at the end of the month.”
Several community partners will be assisting with the pork delivery donation, as well as a local 4-H member whose hog was purchased to be donated, according to a press release.
The donation was made possible through partnerships with Rockingham Cooperative, Eddie Edwards Signs, Chris Runion for Delegate, Rockingham Petroleum, Farm Credit of the Virginias, Nichols Financial Group, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Flora Pettit-Attorneys at law, James River Equipment, Emmett Hanger for Senate, Sen. Mark Obenshain, Tony Wilt for Delegate, T&E Meats and local Rotary Clubs, according to the press release.
