HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police charged a man with breaking into a bank early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers were called to the Blue Ridge Bank branch on Neff Avenue at 4:30 a.m. in reference to an alarm.
On the scene, police found a suspect still inside.
Jordan Romano, 23, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of burglarious tools, and property damage.
Police believe he entered the bank through the roof.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 434-4436. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
