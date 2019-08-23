HARRISONBURG — A city man accused of seriously injuring a James Madison University student in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash remains in custody after being arrested Aug. 16.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 27, is charged with a misdemeanor for violating his bond conditions. Ibrahim is also charged with felony hit-and-run.
A jury trial date was to be set on Thursday, but was continued to Aug. 27.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg, was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
In October, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s father, Nerges Ibrahim, reported that the vehicle had been stolen.
An affidavit for a search warrant for Mashkhal Ibrahim’s cellphone states that witnesses at the scene of the crash described the suspect as white man with neck tattoos wearing red shorts and a black tank top.
At the Ibrahim family’s Harrisonburg home, the affidavit states, police found Mashkhal Ibrahim matching the witnesses’ description.
Police seized the clothing and sent the items to a state laboratory for testing to try to determine whether dust from the vehicle’s airbag was on the clothing.
A lab report filed in circuit court on June 21 showed that the clothing contained starch particles consistent with the airbag dust.