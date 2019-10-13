HARRISONBURG — Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in the city Friday evening.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, two men approached the victim near Linda Lane and East Market Street at about 6 p.m.
At least one of the men had a firearm. The release does not say what the men took from the victim. No injuries were reported.
The victim knows one of the suspects, who was identified as Jerry Upton, 57, of Georgia, who doesn't have a known local address, the release says. Police searched the area upon arrival but did not find the suspects.
Upton and the other man are wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and abduction.
Upton is a black man weighing about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall. He may have a distinctive walk due to a previous leg injury. The other suspect is a black man.
Police believe the crime was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 437-2640. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.