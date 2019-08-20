HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three subjects believed to have committed fraud, according to a press release from the department.
The alleged fraud took place on Aug. 10 and the victim reported that her wallet was lost at a yard sale in the area of New Market, according to the release. Her card was reportedly used at several stores in the Harrisonburg area.
One younger female suspect may be identified by a tattoo on her left forearm. She is seen on surveillance footage with another female, possibly in her 50s with short hair and a third subject described as a tall black male in his 20s, according to the release. The subjects were found to be traveling in a navy blue Chrysler minivan at the time of the alleged offenses.
Anyone who can identify the subjects or offer information is asked to call the HPD Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD”plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).