FULKS RUN — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13400 block of Third Hill Road in Fulks Run on Saturday to a report of two victims with gunshot wounds.
One victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and the other was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Officers on the scene said all questions should be directed to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, who did not return calls by press time.
— Jessica Wetzler
