HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police are seeking assistance following a half dozen burglaries over several days.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, four businesses were burgled late Monday or early Tuesday in the 1900 block of Medical Avenue: Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine and Virginia Prosthetics.
Turner Travel, at 614 Hawkins St., was also burglarized in that time frame.
Additionally, two businesses at 645 Pleasant Valley Road, Shencorp and Valley Fleet Service, were broken into late on Sept. 5 or early on Sept. 6.
Police believe all six crimes could be connected.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call police at 434-4436. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
