HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police continues to investigate a report of a shooting on Devon Lane early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Devon Lane at about 1:00 a.m. after hearing gun shots in the area, according to a press release.
When Harrisonburg officers and James Madison University officers arrived on scene, they were approached by a male victim who had suffered a gunshot injury to his lower leg.
The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.
According to a press release, the suspect fled the area on foot after the incident. Officers established a perimeter and HPD K-9 attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful. Police found evidence related to the incident on the scene.
The incident is believed to have been related to a disagreement at a party prior to the shooting and officers believe there is no risk to the public at this time.
HPD is seeking information regarding the incident and to identify the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and white washed jeans.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
