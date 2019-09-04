HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a pizza delivery driver at knifepoint over the weekend.
The crime occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle in the North 38 Apartments off Old Furnace Road, according to a Wednesday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The driver was approached by a white man, and after a brief verbal exchange, the suspect threatened the driver with a knife and forced him or her to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, the release says.
The driver was uninjured, and the suspect fled the scene in a sedan.
The suspect is about 60 years old with mid-length gray hair, a scruffy gray beard and was wearing a backwards black hat and an old blue shirt.
The suspect's vehicle was an older model, gold to tan sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable.
The vehicle was last seen driving on Country Club Road shortly after the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 434-4436. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
