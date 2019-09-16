HARRISONBURG — Police are looking for a driver accused of striking a bicyclist in Rockingham County and fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived on Monday.
The crash occurred on Cross Keys Road about 50 feet north of East Timber Ridge Road, north of Weyers Cave, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
The cyclist, identified only as a 72-year-old man, was traveling south on Cross Keys Road when he was struck from behind by a car at 2:23 p.m.
The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries.
The suspect vehicle, possibly a red Nissan Sentra, did initially stop and its driver exited the vehicle, according to the release.
But the driver left before law enforcement arrived.
The driver is described as a blonde white woman wearing a dark-colored shirt and skirt with a leopard-skin print.
The car should have front-end damage on the passenger side.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP trooper M. Salladay at 540-434-8593 or email area16@vsp.virginia.gov.
— Staff Reports
