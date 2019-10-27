DAYTON — With notepad in hand, Fay Bentz began taking notes while talking to Officer T.J. Hooker.
The pair had never met before, but by the end of their discussion they resembled old friends.
“We love our police department,” Bentz said.
Before Hooker left to grab some breakfast, Bentz had only filled up one page in her notebook, writing “T.J. Hooker is the best looking officer.”
“It’s true,” Hooker said with a grin.
As part of an initiative to be more involved in the community, the Dayton Police Department holds several events throughout the year to invite the public to meet with its officers.
One of the events took place Saturday morning at Braithwaite Studios Café and Coffee Shop, which hosted Coffee with a Cop, an unscripted event that allowed attendees to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know Dayton officers.
Chief Justin Trout said he has done events similar to Coffee with a Cop before outside of the Dayton Police Department, adding they are a good way to connect with the community.
“It is good to get out there and meet the people,” Trout said. “It helps to put a face with the name.”
Trout said the first Coffee with a Cop event was held last year with another planned for the beginning of 2020.
Trout and Hooker were joined by Officer Reggie Dollar, connecting with locals one cup of coffee at a time.
When Yolanda Waggy, of Dayton, walked in, she was greeted with a friendly smile from Trout. Waggy, iced tea in hand, sat down with Hooker and Dollar, who were eating breakfast and sharing conversation.
By 9:30 a.m., tables were full and chairs were spread out to make more room as Dayton residents crowded to listen to officers talk about anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.