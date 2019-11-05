Follow the DN-R reporters' live tweets from around the city/county on Election Day:
Rockingham County has reached a 29% voter participation rate according to the Rockingham County Registrar. 14,886 ballots have been cast as of 4 p.m. and three precincts are not included yet. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Michael Thomson said he voted Republican because he is “a conservative, both fiscal and in other aspects.” He said he mostly shared the same beliefs with republican candidates, but said the future of the district would be in good hands. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
At 4:02, 305 of the 3042 registered voters at the JMU Convocation Center precinct have voted, not counting absentee ballots. #DNRElections19— Daily News-Record Photo (@DNR_photo) November 5, 2019
Zohalb Afridi, of Harrisonburg, said he voted mostly for Democrats, with other votes going towards Independents. He said the Democrats focused on key issues while Republicans key issues were vague. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Chief voting officer for precinct 305-Massanetta Springs Robert Alley said a third of registered voters have voted today. There are 2,400+ registered voters and so far 757 ballots cast. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Rockingham County’s smallest precinct (403-Mount Crawford) has a 29.12% turnout rate so far. 83 ballots have been cast out of the 285 registered voters in the precinct.— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
We’ve got an extremely high voter turnout at Linville Edom — 792 votes out of 1,287 registered, about 61 percent. #DNRElections19— Megan Williams (@DNR_Learn) November 5, 2019
Larry Elkins, of Bridgewater, said he voted for the Republican candidates to “maintain control of the state legislature.” He said he was pleased with the Republican candidates and thought the future of the district would be in good hands. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Precinct 406 - East Bridgewater had the highest count so far with 627 ballots in. Volunteers are saying the nice weather is helping people come out to vote.— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Bridgewater Community Center has reached a 32% turnout, said chief voting officer Susan Pollard. With 471 ballots in, Pollard said it’s been steady so far.— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Chief voting officer Debbie Callahan said this is lower than average for a non-presidential election. #DNRElections19— Megan Williams (@DNR_Learn) November 5, 2019
@DelTonyWilt and Broadway mayoral candidate John Dove chat outside the Broadway Fire Department precinct. 743 voters had come out to vote by 2:20 for a 29.06% turnout. #DNRElections19 pic.twitter.com/8Oh7VhbJ5B— Daily News-Record Photo (@DNR_photo) November 5, 2019
A bit quiet at the Lacey Spring Elementary School polling location. They’ve had 331 of 1,094 registered voters come out today. About 30 percent turnout. #DNRElections19— Megan Williams (@DNR_Learn) November 5, 2019
Seems on pace from last election. In 2017, there were 1,252 votes cast at Stone Spring. #DNRelections19 https://t.co/YMflYesL7r— Pete DeLea (@pdeleaDNR) November 5, 2019
Voter Joe Laughland: “I voted for the Democratic ticket. I like the policies on the Democratic side. I feel like they’re more about helping people.” #DNRElections19— Megan Williams (@DNR_Learn) November 5, 2019
Stone Spring Elementary polling location has had 600 votes so far, said Linda Ritchie, chief voting officer. It’s been a steady turnout. #DNRElections19— Megan Williams (@DNR_Learn) November 5, 2019
Last election, there were 10,178 ballots cast in the county. In 2017, for every 2 votes Finnegan received in the county, Wilt received 7. #DNRelections19 https://t.co/82gizS4vtj— Pete DeLea (@pdeleaDNR) November 5, 2019
Rockingham County Registrar is showing a 24% voter participation rate with 12,378 ballots cast. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
UPDATE: Not all the numbers are in but so far between the last hourly call until now, 5,925 ballots have been cast. (Unofficial results) #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Rockingham County Registrar reports 6,908 ballots have been casted by 10 a.m., making a 14% turn out rate so far. The highest turnout rate appears to be in precinct 104-Bergton with 24% (110 ballots). #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Great #DNRElections19 read from @wetzler_jessica: Five Of Six Local Elections Feature Female Candidates https://t.co/3W6XjsGLdI pic.twitter.com/fmx1lqN9cJ— Jim Sacco (@Sacco_DNR) November 5, 2019
It’s Election Day and I will be covering the 25th House race where @ChrisRunionVA @JK4Delegate and Janice Allen are fighting for the seat. Let me know what you all are seeing at the polls! #DNRElections19 pic.twitter.com/lGkkRHH1ly— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
Ottobine Elementary School has seen 485 people cast ballots so far. The precinct is included in the 25th House and 26th Senate race. #DNRElections19— Jessica Wetzler (@wetzler_jessica) November 5, 2019
