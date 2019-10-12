HARRISONBURG — Arc of Augusta and Arc of Harrisonburg will be hosting a candidate forum Monday, featuring candidates from six districts running for a seat in the General Assembly.
Those is attendance will be Republican John Avoli and Democrat Jennifer Lewis, House of Delegates 20th District; Republican Ronnie Campbell and Democrat Christian Worth, House of Delegates 24th District; Republican Chris Runion and Democrat Jennifer Kitchen, House of Delegates 25th District; Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Democrat Brent Finnegan, House of Delegates 26th District; Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Democrat Annette Hyde, 24th Senate District and Democrat April Moore, 26th Senate District.
Those who have not confirmed by Friday to attend are Independent Billy Fishpaw for House of Delegates 24th District, Independent Janice Allen Boyd for House of Delegates 25th District and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
The forum will be a nonpartisan event to allow candidates to share their thoughts on the Arc of Virginia’s Core Public Policy Platform that outlines key legislative and fiscal priorities for the organization’s membership, the groups said in a news release.
During an annual convention on July 31, the Core Public Policy Platform was adopted with three key initiatives: fully fund the development disabilities waiver waiting list, increase waiver reimbursement rates to address the existing workforce crisis in development disabilities services and fully invest in the development disabilities system without disrupting the services of those already being served, the group said.
“These are not new ideas or needs to those who have been listening,” said Kim Goodloe, president of The Arc of Virginia. “Rather, they represent the fundamental foundation of our advocacy and lobbying efforts over the past many years.”
Goodloe said with all 140 seats up for election in November, there are fresh opportunities to educate candidates for office on how they can “better create a Virginia that is inclusive and truly works for everyone.”
The candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Robert F. Plecker Workforce Center at Blue Ridge Community College.
