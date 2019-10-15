BROADWAY — Broadway will elect its first mayor to a four-year term in November, and two candidates are eyeing the seat.
John Dove, a Republican, is seeking to replace Mayor Tim Proctor, who has held the seat since 2013.
“I am running for mayor of Broadway because it is time for a change with new leadership that counts,” Dove said.
Broadway is the only Rockingham County town to hold elections in odd years. Previously, the mayor would serve a two-year term, but a law passed in 2018 changed it to a four-year term.
Council elections are staggered, with three seats open this year. Douglas Harpine, Richard Fulk and David Jordan are running unopposed.
This is Proctor’s first time facing a challenger as mayor.
“I think it is good for the citizens of Broadway to have a choice in this election,” Proctor said.
Dove, 58, has lived in Broadway for more than 30 years and is the director of Shenandoah Valley Sportsnation, an association that hosts youth sporting events at different localities throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville.
Dove said Proctor has been “entrenched” on Town Council for 27 years, and the only reason he is seeking reelection is to continue his legacy.
Proctor, 63, was first appointed to council in 1993 to replace his father, Francis Proctor, who retired after 24 years in office. As of June’s council meeting, the two have served the Broadway community for a combined 50 years.
Dove said he would seek out new ideas that would move the town forward into the future.
“My focus will be on the residents of Broadway and their legacy as we move forward as a community,” Dove said. “I am the underdog in this historical race, but I truly believe it is time for a change.”
Dove said he is familiar with the inner workings of town government and has 17 years of management experience in the nonprofit sector, including oversight of numerous federal government contracts.
After speaking with Broadway residents, Dove said, if elected he would propose a dog park in the town, saying he believes the project could be accomplished.
Dove is also in favor of additional street paving and repair, as well as removing the planters on Main Street.
“I would advocate for new businesses and help foster existing businesses already located in the town for continued success,” Dove said. “I will look for [the people’s] best interests moving into the future.”
If elected, Dove said he would oppose future votes to increase water and sewer rates.
“Mr. Proctor has voted six times in the past three years to increase water and sewer rates. While I am only one vote, I will oppose future,” he said.
