ELKTON — Republican Del. Rob Bell and Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn, two candidates running for the House of Delegates 58th District, participated in a debate Monday sponsored by the East Rockingham High School PTSA.
This was the first debate to feature the two candidates side by side. A second debate will be held on Oct. 21 at the Fluvanna County School Board Offices in the Old Palmyra Elementary School.
Questions for the debate were provided by students in East Rockingham High School’s government classes and moderated by Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.
Alcorn, of Dyke in Greene County, is challenging incumbent Bell, of Albemarle, for the 58th District seat — a seat Bell has represented since 2002. The district covers all of Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Rockingham and Fluvanna counties.
Alcorn said she was “tired of the needs of the 58th District being ignored,” causing her to run against Bell.
While Alcorn focused her opening statements on thanking students for providing questions for the debate, Bell took the time to address the bills he sponsored that recently passed the General Assembly.
The first question to start the evening was how to bring high-speed internet to rural areas like Rockingham County. Bell said it was an issue focused on density, while Alcorn said the issue is money and profitability.
“What we have seen happen in other parts of our district is electric co-op taking the lead in bringing in internet,” Alcorn said. “We need to work harder.”
When asked about how to address the mental health needs for adults and the student population, both candidates agreed that more mental health counselors need to be provided in schools, but Alcorn questioned where the funding would come from.
“We cannot force these things on to a district without funding,” Alcorn said. “We need to bring in private counselors to do treatment on school grounds and also provide student loan assistance to those who want to become counselors.”
Bell said on top of providing more counselors in schools, the access and delivery of counselors is also a goal.
Alcorn was asked how to bring in clean energy to rural areas the 58th District represents and said the General Assembly needs to allow farmers more access to affordable, clean energy.
Bell said the decision on what farmers should do should be left to farmers.
“The single biggest industry in Rockingham County is agriculture, and we need to let farmers make their own decisions,” Bell said.
Both candidates were asked how to fund education as the education budget continues to increase.
Alcorn said the solution would be to stop giving tax breaks to multimillion dollar companies and create ways to bring in additional revenue, such as decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana.
Bell responded by saying the government doesn’t make any money, it takes money from the people who do, and a “more successful Virginia” is needed.
“During my time in the General Assembly, the total general budget has grown from $12.3 billion to $22.7 billion,” Bell said.
When addressing the student debt crisis, Bell said the first thing to do is for students to start receiving course credit before they graduate from high school too lessen the amount of courses needed in colleges or universities.
Bell also recommended taking classes at community colleges to decrease student debt for an individual.
Alcorn said addressing the student debt crisis requires work on the federal level.
Lastly, candidates were asked how to address gun control and the Second Amendment.
Bell said the person who commits a crime needs to be held accountable and there needs to be a higher focus on addressing mental health issues.
Alcorn said she supported those who own firearms for sporting, hunting and personal protection, but did not support weapons of war.
“This is a public safety issue,” Alcorn said. “No child should be afraid to go to school or forced to do a lockdown drill. We need universal background checks and red flag laws.”
The general election is Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.