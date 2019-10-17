HARRISONBURG — The general election is 19 days away and voter registrar offices across the state are preparing for the expected turnout.
“We are prepared for 100% participation,” said Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County. “We are hoping people show up, and we are eager to serve them.”
To ensure election security inside designated polling places, Gooden said the county’s registrar office, along with every other office in Virginia, relies on the Virginia Department of Elections to enact policies and protocols to be followed.
With the rise in electronic voting systems across the commonwealth, the State Board of Elections established a policy that leaves each electoral board responsible for the security of all voting systems under their control, according to the Department of Elections.
Localities that use electronic voting systems are required to develop and annually update written plans and procedures to ensure the security and integrity of the electronic voting systems.
“It is an important matter, but one that is an ongoing thing,” Gooden said.
Voters located in Rockingham County will be electing their representatives for the General Assembly’s House of Delegates and Senate, where all 140 seats are up for grabs. Broadway residents will be able to place their ballot for mayor and Town Council.
A sample ballot for precincts in Rockingham County can be found at http://www.rockinghamcountyva.gov/184/Sample-Ballots.
Although voter registration closed Tuesday, Gooden encouraged voters to check their registration status prior to the election to ensure they go to the correct polling place and if they are registered to vote.
On Election Day, Gooden said, there will be roughly 150 people working the polls in Rockingham County. In Harrisonburg, the number of people working on Nov. 5 is closer to 80, along with three electoral board members and four machine technicians on duty.
Debbie Logan, director of elections for Harrisonburg, said the city will not be doing anything different in regards to election security than what is required by the state.
“We always have good election security,” Logan said. “Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department are aware of the polling places and will be doing drive-bys.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said there will be extra patrols on Election Day, saying officers will stay mobile where polling precincts are, but will not stay stationary to ensure they are not in the way.
County residents who are expecting to be out of town on Nov. 5 can place their absentee ballot in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
On Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, voter registrar offices across Virginia will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both the county and city registrar’s offices were processing the final batch of voter registration forms, with a final count expected next week.
“The total number of registered voters in Rockingham County stands at 50,795,” Gooden said in an email. “The largest voting precinct is 307-Crossroads with 2,853 voters. The smallest voting precinct is 403-Mt. Crawford with 283 voters.”
As Sept. 21, Harrisonburg had 25,178 registered voters, according to Logan.
“Voter registration is not to change by not much than 25, but it could,” Logan said. “The numbers can always change.”
