The last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for grabs, the area had only two districts with contested races. Four years later and every district representing Rockingham County has at least two people seeking the seat — and absentee voting is up.
As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, more than 66,600 registered voters in Virginia have returned an absentee ballot for the Nov. 5 election, according to recent reports from the nonpartisan group Virginia Public Access Project.
Of those, Harrisonburg has received 367 absentee ballots, while Rockingham County received 183 ballots, according to local voter registrar offices.
But the numbers don’t reflect requested absentee ballots, of which the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s Office issued 685.
“There has been a pretty large uptick,” said Jennifer Frederick, deputy director of elections for the county.
The House of Delegates 26th District received 444 absentee ballots, a 63.84% increase compared to 271 in 2015, VPAP reports. The district is within the top 10 for the highest increase in absentee voting for 2019, with the 76th House District at the top.
The neighboring 25th House of Delegates District is also seeing a rise in returned absentee ballots, up by 5.99%. In 2015, the district received 684 absentee votes.
The 25th House District and the 26th Senate District were the only area elections in 2015 with contested races — a factor Frederick said played into voter turnout.
“In 2015, there weren’t many opposed candidates, which could contribute to low turnout,” Frederick said.
Absentee voter turnout for the 2015 election was at 34% for Rockingham County, Frederick said. Only 341 of the 391 absentee ballots requested were submitted in 2015.
Not all submitted absentee ballots are recorded, which can also affect turnout numbers.
“The voter signature or witness signature may not be signed, which can disqualify a ballot,” Frederick said.
Frederick said the number of received absentee ballots tends to increase during the week prior to the election.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the only districts in the Valley not seeing an increase in absentee voting is the 15th House of Delegates District and the 24th and 26th Senate districts.
The 58th House District has received 878 ballots, an increase of 9.48% since 2015, VPAP reports. The district is up by 76 votes with the potential of growing.
The 26th Senate District was 83 ballots shy of its 2015 absentee total.
Registered voters who are expecting to be out of town on Nov. 5 have until Saturday to submit their absentee ballot in person. Voter registrar offices across the commonwealth will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Saturday.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. today, with the deadline for online requests at 11:59 p.m.
