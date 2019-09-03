HARRISONBURG — Democrats from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City came together on Sunday night for a fundraiser dinner celebrating campaign workers, the upcoming election and working people.
The evening of auctions and fine dining is the fifth annual Labor Day fundraiser by both the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Democratic committees. Previously held at the James Madison University Festival Conference and Student Center, the event moved to Hotel Madison this year to accommodate more guests.
The crowd of approximately 340 was 100 lower than last year’s turnout, but the diversity across the Shenandoah Valley was present due to sponsor contributions. Alleyn Harned, Harrisonburg Democratic Committee chair, said the dinner serves as a fundraiser for the political party, but the event is held in celebration of the constituents.
“We always have a number of members of the community who work to provide sponsored tables for groups they support or for students,” Harned said. “Then there’s also just a great family of Democrats in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County who are from all walks of life and every generation.”
About a quarter of the dinner tables were occupied by young adults and students. Alia Brislen, a Spotswood High School student, was able to attend the dinner thanks to a sponsor from Illinois who purchases tickets for various Virginia schools every year. Brislen said attending the dinner was a unique experience for her, and she was glad to have the opportunity to learn about her representatives and sense the communal desire for change.
Guests dined on either crab cakes and beef sirloin or root vegetables in representation of the local agriculture. Following dessert, diners participated in both live and silent auctions, which offered luxury experiences provided by community members and supporters. Bidding for a pair of Red Wing Roots Music Festival tickets went back and forth between patrons increasing incrementally by $1 and $10 offers. The most expensive item to be sold was a weeklong stay in Costa Rica for $1,670, which has a retail value of $2,000.
Keynote speaker Del. Elizabeth Guzman represents District 31 in the Virginia House of Delegates. When Guzman migrated to the states from Peru, she was a single mother working three jobs. Guzman was elected as the first Hispanic female immigrant in the General Assembly during the 2017’s Democratic blue wave, and as an incumbent, she said her fight will continue for workers.
“We shouldn’t be proud to be the best No. 1 on businesses, but then the last ones on working class,” Guzman said. “Many people in my district and in Virginia that are living what I lived 20 years ago, having three jobs to make ends meet, we’re going to fight not only for safe communities but also for safe working places.”
Four Democratic candidates competing for seats in November’s election spoke that night: Elizabeth Alcorn, who is challenging Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, for the 58th House District; Brent Finnegan, who faces Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway in the 26th House District; Annette Hyde, who is running against Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, for the 24th Senate District; and April Moore, challenger to Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, in the 26th Senate District. State Democratic candidates across Virginia have created a coalition called Rural Groundgame to share funding so they can collectively work to flip more seats.
The last election raised the number of Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly so the once solidly red state was two seats shy of being equally split by the two parties. Finnegan said voters can push the tide so this election brings power for the people back into politics.
“We have the opportunity this year to send a message of hope in these dark political times. We are going to send representatives to Richmond who will represent the interests of the people — working people in the Shenandoah Valley. Not monopolies and corporations like Dominion, Comcast and Amazon,” Finnegan said.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Republicans also host a collaborative fundraiser. The 10th annual dinner will be a barbecue on Oct. 5 at the West Rockingham Ruritan Park. Election Day is Nov. 5.
