Incumbent Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, took his seventh four-year term over Democrat Annette Hyde in Tuesday's General Election.
Hanger won 46,871 votes to Hyde's 18,670, or 71% to 28% of ballots cast, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Since 1996, Hanger has represented the 24th Senate District, which includes Augusta, Greene and Madison counties, the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and parts of Culpeper and Rockingham counties.
"It feels great to be reelected. It has been a long campaign season with a difficult battle last spring," he said, referring to a primary election he won earlier this year.
"The political dynamic is really unsettling now. Things are changing and we need to not take that for granted.
"Historically I have been someone people have looked on to work on both sides of the aisle and I hope to continue that. Things are going to be interesting."
Asked about Democrats taking control of the Senate in Tuesday's election, Hanger said he "may lose his position as chairman on the finance committee" but still hopes to still work effectively.
Gilbert Gallops In 15th House District
With 93% of precincts reporting, incumbent Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, rolled over Democratic challenger Beverly Harrison by 17,440 votes to 5,720, or 75% to 25%.
Gilbert, who will lose his status as House majority leader in January following Tuesday's election that gave control of the General Assembly to Democrats, was first elected in 2006.
The 15 House District includes Page and Shenandoah counties and parts of Warren and Rockingham counties.
No Sweat For Bell In 58th House District
Incumbent Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, easily defeated Democrat Elizabeth Alcorn of Greene County to continue representing the 58th House District, which includes Elkton.
Bell took 62% of the vote to Alcorn's 37%, receiving 18,213 votes to Alcorn's 10,920.
Bell has represented the district since 2002.
Broadway Mayor Fends Off Challenger
Incumbent Broadway Mayor Tim Proctor, a Republican, easily bested challenger John Dove, according to unofficial results from the Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office. Proctor received 682 votes to Dove's 504, with three write-ins cast.
Proctor is the first person elected to the office under a four-year term. Prior to action by the General Assembly in 2018, Broadway's mayoral term was two years.
Proctor was first appointed to council in 1993 to replace his father, Francis Proctor. He has held the mayoral seat since 2013, running unopposed since replacing former Mayor John Long.
For The Record
Most races in Rockingham County were foregone conclusions, with incumbents running opposed. The following unofficial results were provided by the Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, a Republican, won her sixth four-year term. She received 19,823 votes, with 316 write-in ballots cast.
She was first elected in 1999, when she defeated then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Douglas Stark for the GOP nomination.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, a Republican, won his third four-year term with 19,965 votes, with 323 write-ins cast.
He was first elected in 2011, beating out independents C.M. Hess and Kevin Shifflett.
Commissioner of Revenue Lowell Barb won a third full four-year term with 19,394 votes, with 153 write-ins.
Barb won a special election for the seat in 2008.
Treasurer L. Todd Garber won a seventh full, four-year term with 19,885 votes, with 149 write-ins.
He was appointed treasurer in November 1993 and won a special election the following year.
In the Broadway Town Council election, Douglas Harpine, Richard Fulk and David Jordan cruised to reelection. Harpine received 889 votes, Fulk 841, and Jordan 821, with 53 write-ins.
Rockingham County Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, an independent, won her first full four-year term after being appointed to the District 2 seat in April 2018 and winning a special election the following November. She received 3,713 votes, with 46 write-ins.
District 2 includes Dayton, Singers Glen, Edom, Linville, Mount Clinton, Silver Lake and part of Hinton.
Supervisor Mike Breeden, a Democrat, won his sixth four-year term with 3,355 votes, with 62 write-ins.
He represents District 5, which includes Elkton, McGaheysville, Massanutten, Stony Run, Swift Run, South Fork and part of Penn Laird.
Supervisor Bill Kyger, a Republican and the longest-serving member of the board, won his ninth four-year term with 3,745 with 44 write-ins.
He represents District 4, which includes Bridgewater, Mount Crawford, the North River area, Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine and part of Hinton.
In the School Board race, District 2 representative Lowell Fulk won his fifth nonconsecutive four-year term with 3,660 votes, with 63 write-ins.
District 4 representative Charlette McQuilkin won her second four-year term with 3,553 votes, with 37 write-ins.
District 5 representative Dan Breeden — Mike Breeden's brother — won his sixth nonconsecutive four-year term with 3,331 votes, with 51 write-ins.
Voters also cast ballots for the directors of the Soil and Water Conservation Shenandoah Valley District. Stephen Lohr received 16,312 votes and Kevin Craun received 12,741 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.