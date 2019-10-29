Health care, supporting alternative energy sources and immigration were a few of the topics discussed during Monday’s town hall with Democrat Brent Finnegan.
For the more than 20 people who attended, the town hall provided one last chance to ask Finnegan questions about issues he supports and doesn’t.
“I hope to have an honest conversation on the issues we may or may not agree on, but I hope to represent this area and community, and this is how we do it,” Finnegan said.
Finnegan is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Tony Wilt to represent the 26th District in the House of Delegates in next week’s general election.
Finnegan supports raising the minimum wage in Virginia, which is $7.25 per hour. He paired the issue with affordable housing, saying, “we don’t talk about minimum wage without talking about affordable housing.”
“There are more vacant houses than we have homeless people, and that is something we need to talk about,” Finnegan said. “We need to address a lot of these issues.”
Finnegan used Arkansas as an example, as the state’s minimum wage was raised to $11, according to Finnegan.
“If Arkansas can do it, we can do it,” he said.
When asked about alternative energy sources, Finnegan said he would support the Solar Freedom Bill, which would have promoted the establishment of distributed renewable solar and other renewable energy while removing the 1% cap on total renewable energy that can be metered.
The bill, which was sponsored by several Senate and House of Delegate members, failed to make it out of committees and was opposed by Wilt.
“The switch that we need to flip is the Solar Freedom Bill,” Finnegan said. “We need to open that up and be able to do that here.”
Other environmental issues discussed included addressing “environmental racism,” and blocking permits for pipelines to be built across the state.
“As long as politicians are taking money from Dominion Energy, we are not going to see the change we want to see,” he said, adding that he pledged to not accept funding from fossil fuel companies.
While Finnegan has his own issues he is running on, an attendee at Monday’s town hall asked him what he has heard from locals on issues they care about while knocking on doors.
Finnegan said some of the top issues he has been hearing revolved around health care and education.
“Expanding Medicaid was a good first step, but it doesn’t fix what is ultimately our health care system,” he said. “At the end of the day, we need to center ourselves with that is health care for.”
Finnegan asked attendees to raise their hand to if they have had to fight with their health insurance providers to pay a bill, and nearly everyone in the room raised their hand.
“There is more that can be done and should be done,” he said.
With education, Finnegan said he would focus on education funding and mental health resources for students.
Finnegan said the way funding for education is handled in the United States is the worst way to fund education.
“When people talk about fully funding our schools, I think that has to be a top priority in Richmond,” he said.
Finnegan also supports funding for a local transit system in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, limiting the amount of money someone can give to a campaign and working with federal legislators to support immigration.
“I think the immigrant community in Harrisonburg is Harrisonburg,” Finnegan said. “We need to do everything we can at the state level to make sure we are making our communities safer.”
If elected, Finnegan said his top priority would be passing a “slate of affordable housing bills,” similar to those passed by the state of Washington recently.
“If there is one bill that is not being addressed right now, it’s affordable housing,” he said.
He also said he had interest in serving on the cities, counties and towns committee for the House of Delegates, adding that that state needs to empower local communities to raise minimum wage to an affordable level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.