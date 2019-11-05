The last time a woman represented Rockingham County in the General Assembly was in 1987, when Republican Phoebe Orebaugh defeated Democrat Paul Cline in a race for what is now the 26th House of Delegates District.
But in today’s election, five out of the six House and Senate Districts representing Rockingham County have a female candidate as part of a broader trend of more women seeking election to the General Assembly.
Robert Roberts, a political science professor at James Madison University, said the number of female candidates in today’s election is not surprising, as the Democratic Party statewide is using women to represent its platform.
“Women are their most significant bloc now,” Roberts said.
The last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for grabs in 2015, 17% of legislators were women. By 2018, the number was 27%, as 38 of 140 were women — all but eight being Democrats.
This year, 87 women will be on ballots across the commonwealth, with 64 of those being Democrats.
“Women saw some significant success in 2017 and were energized, and it is definitely seen,” said Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee. “I think it’s a really exciting time to have so many folks participating.”
Women running to represent the area include Beverly Harrison, of Woodstock; April Moore, of Shenandoah County; Elizabeth Alcorn, of Dyke in Greene County; Jennifer Kitchen, of Augusta County; Annette Hyde, of Madison County; and Janice Allen, of Harrisonburg.
Moore and Hyde have experience running for the General Assembly, but Moore is the only candidate facing a second General Election with her opponent, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
Moore said she has never seen as many women running for office as there are this year.
“I think it is good for Democrats, [of] whom many are women, to be getting involved,” Moore said.
Hyde fought for the Democratic nomination in 2017 when she sought the 30th House of Delegates District seat, but fell to Democrat Ben Hixon. Hyde is now looking to unseat Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, who has held the 24th Senate District seat since 1996.
Allen has ran twice for a congressional seat, once in 2008 against former Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, and again in 2016 against Rep. Howard Morgan Griffith, R-Christiansburg.
Alcorn, Harrison and Kitchen are newcomers in this year’s race, looking to either unseat the Republican incumbent or be the new representative in an open district.
Thea Campbell, chair of the Rockingham County Democratic Committee, said the committee was encouraged by the women who put their lives on pause to campaign.
“It is clear that the political landscape has changed,” she said. “We are so thankful for their sacrifices, and we have an amazing ballot to vote for.”
The only district covering Rockingham not being pursued by a woman is the 26th House of Delegates District, where Democrat Brent Finnegan, of Broadway, is challenging Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, for the second time.
The last time the 26th House District was held by a Democrat was in 1981 when Lewis Parker was elected. The district turned red when Hanger was elected into the House of Delegates in 1982 and has stayed red since.
The only woman in the region serving in the General Assembly is Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, who is looking to keep her seat in the 27th Senate District. While Vogel will be the only woman Republican on the ballot in the region, Dan Cullers, chair of the Rockingham County Republican Committee, said some of the hardest working people in the party are women.
“A lot of conservative women in the party and statewide are more confident in running for office,” Cullers said. “The Virginia Conservative Women’s Coalition promotes and provides the tools for women to run. … We would love to see more women run.”
Jeffrey Mayfield, chair of the Harrisonburg Republican Committee, said the rise of female Republicans running for office was likely due to opposing views from the Democratic Party.
“A lot of it has to do with the hypocrisy coming from the left,” he said. “They don’t champion women’s rights, in my opinion.”
Mayfield said there are a lot of Republican women in Virginia, adding that they could feel it is their time to stand up.
While the Democratic Party continues to outdo Republicans when it comes to female candidates on the ballot, there is also a rise in Democrats outspending Republicans this election cycle.
Roberts said the money being spent is what is significant about today’s election.
“Nobody has seen this anywhere before,” he said. “It’s unheard of.”
Candidates running for the House of Delegates have spent more than $54 million toward the election, with candidates for the Senate spending close to $48 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Democrats also outraised Republicans for the House this year by more than $8.3 million, VPAP reports. The trend continued in the Senate as Democrats raised more than $5.7 million than Republicans during the current election cycle.
