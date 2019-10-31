State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, isn’t afraid to step away from his party when it comes to voting on legislation, earning a voting record with his caucus between 86-92% over the last four General Assembly sessions, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The Senate Finance Committee co-chairman has more than 30 years of service in the General Assembly, and said he has seen the parties become “extreme.” He went against his party during the Medicaid expansion vote in 2018 and helped kill a Republican-sponsored tax reform bill in 2019.
“I am a reasonable voice of governance in the commonwealth,” Hanger said. “I am not afraid to step out into troubled waters.”
Hanger said he has some “significant” support among Democrats in Richmond, saying “they recognize I am a conservative, but not an extreme.”
He is being challenged by Democrat Annette Hyde, who is seeking to take the 24th Senate District seat in Tuesday’s election.
“I believe no candidate should run unopposed,” she said.
Hyde, of Madison County, began her political career in 2017 when she ran for the Democratic nomination for the 30th House of Delegates District seat, which she lost to Democrat Ben Hixon.
She said Hanger needed to be “held accountable,” adding he only shows up to his district when he is running for reelection.
“People look at his [voting] record and say he is a moderate, but look at the rest of that record,” Hyde said. “It’s time for change and someone who works for the district.”
Hyde cited as an example Hanger’s opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendation to eliminate the driver’s license reinstatement fee and loss of driving privileges to those who failed to pay court costs.
The recommendation was made for the state’s budget bill and passed the Senate 30-8.
“He was against [the recommendation] for the loss of revenue,” Hyde said.
Ensuring the economy in Virginia is moving in the right direction is one of the top issues Hanger is running on due to his experience on the finance committee. As co-chairman, Hanger holds responsibilities with the state’s budget and will be looking at the “pressure points” for next year’s budget, he said.
Hanger said he also supports improving health care for Virginians, as he has been working on addressing mental health and substance abuse issues out of session this year.
“We need to see what we can do in directing funds to improve the delivery in mental health and substance abuse issue services,” Hanger said.
During the 2019 session, Hanger sponsored a bill directing the secretary of health and human resources to look into the causes of the high census at state hospitals of people with mental illness. The bill unanimously passed the Senate and House and was signed by Northam on March 19.
Hyde shared the interest of expanding health care in Virginia, saying her personal experiences navigating through the school and medical system can relate to the everyday struggles of the people in her district.
“I can better understand what the people are going through,” she said.
The candidates also shared interest in education, environmental issues and bringing broadband internet to the Valley.
When it comes to campaign funding, Hanger has received several donations from organizations and businesses that donate to both Republicans and Democrats.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has donated $124,096 to Hanger, making up nearly a third of all donations made by the association. Most donations were made to Republicans, but the difference is only by less than $25,000, VPAP reports.
His second highest donation came from the National Association of Realtors, which has donated $149,600 to Democrats and $165,000 to Republicans.
Hyde’s campaign finances have been fueled by individuals who primarily donated only to Democratic candidates. From Oct. 1-24, Hyde received 30 more cash contributions than Hanger, but the donations were higher in value for Hanger.
