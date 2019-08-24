AUGUSTA COUNTY — Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, participated in his third and final ride along with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Friday as part of his tour for Clerk of Circuit Court.
Landes opted to run for the Clerk of Circuit Court and not seek re-election to the House of Delegates 25th District. The seat is being sought by Republican Chris Runion, Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and Independent Janice Allen.
The 25th District includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
Throughout the month of August, Landes has been spending time with different deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to get a first-hand glimpse of their duties and routine.
“I get to see the issues they face and find out how they serve papers and their day-to-day routine,” Landes said. “I also get to see how they work with the clerk’s office.”
The first two ride alongs, on Aug. 13 and 15, covered the evening and night shift while Friday’s trip covered the early afternoon shift.
Landes said being able to see how operations work at different times of the day helps him to understand how the job can be different.
“Augusta County is the a big county, the second largest in the state,” Landes said. “The vastness of the area impressed me… it is very rural and suburban areas the deputies patrol which can some what be a challenge.”
Landes said despite this being his final ride along, he will “probably continue to do it,” as well as shadowing other constitutional officers that may deal with the clerk’s office.
