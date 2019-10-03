VERONA — If elected as Augusta County clerk of court, Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, said he would establish an advisory committee to provide advice on issues pertaining to the office. Following up with his goal, Landes announced on Wednesday three key members who would serve.
Former Augusta County Clerk John Davis will serve as the chairman of the advisory committee, alongside Augusta County Supervisor Pam Carter and Frontier Culture Museum trustee Chairwoman Peggy Sheets who will serve as committee members.
The committee would be comprised of 15 to 20 members, including citizens of Augusta County and at least two people from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society and Augusta County Genealogical Society.
“It is an honor to have former Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court John Davis to agree to serve as the chairman of the clerk of court advisory committee, which I hope to form if I am elected as clerk on Nov. 5,” Landes said. “I am proud to have his support, and also Augusta County Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter and Frontier Culture Museum Trustee Chairwoman Peggy Sheets, who have also agreed to serve on the Advisory Committee as well.”
Davis retired from the clerk’s office in 2014 after serving for 31 years as the county’s 15th circuit court clerk. Davis said Wednesday that he was pleased to be helping Landes, saying he was glad to be doing his part.
“There are hundreds of duties performed by the clerk and the clerk’s office staff,” Davis said in a press release. “Many of these responsibilities directly impact the citizens of our county. I find it refreshing to have someone running for this office who is eager to get citizen input as to how to best serve the public.”
One of the goals Landes would like to work on with the help of Davis is bringing back passport services to the office — a service discontinued by former Clerk Carol Brydge in 2017.
Landes and Davis were joined by Carter. Carter was elected in 2018 and represents the Pastures District, including Deerfield, Craigsville, Buffalo Gap, Churchville Elementary and Cedar Green.
Carter said Landes’ initiative to create an advisory group and reach out to public officials was impressive.
“Steve has spent a great deal of time talking with key stakeholders to determine the needs and opportunities of the clerk's office,” Carter said. “As a result, I stand behind Steve's goals and commitment to advancing the clerk's office for our citizens. I am proud to join the clerk of court advisory committee and I look forward to bringing the voice of the citizens along with my experience on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to this committee.”
Landes is one of five candidates running to fill Brydge’s term. Candidates include Lauren Griffin, a paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office; Tracy Pyles, former Augusta County Board of Supervisors chairman; Carolyn Bragg, Augusta County South River District supervisor; and Miles Bobbitt, executive director of the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program.
