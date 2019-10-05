HARRISONBURG — While Virginia legislators were in session at the General Assembly, the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter was scoring lawmakers’ votes on climate and clean energy bills.
For Valley legislators, the scorecards came in with the same grade: F.
The Sierra Club is a grassroots organization focused on supporting environmental issues throughout the United States. For the last six years, the club’s Virginia chapter has been releasing its annual scorecard based on bills the club either supported or opposed.
For the 2019 session, scorecards were based on 14 bills in the House and 14 in the Senate, including the coal ash cleanup bill, the solar freedom bill, and the expansion of utility eminent domain bill.
A legislator received a point for each vote that aligned with the Sierra Club’s position on the legislation, according to the club’s grading rubric. Those who were the patron of an environmental bill got additional point. Cumulative points were then divided by the total number of opportunities to vote on environmental bills either in committee or on the floor.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, received the highest score among Valley legislators with 58%, a bump down from his score last year when he received a 64%, or a D.
Hanger’s score was weighted down when he voted against a bill prohibiting offshore oil and gas drilling, along with the coastal protection act, Transportation and Climate Initiative and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative prohibition and the expansion of utility eminent domain.
Hanger did receive extra credit for introducing a bill that would establish the Virginia Citizens Redistricting Commission in charge of establishing legislative and congressional districts following a decennial census. The bill died in the Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections, 9-5.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, received the second-highest score of 56%, a 6-point increase compared to his score last year.
Bell voted against the expansion of utility eminent domain bill, the TCI and RGGI prohibition and the greenhouse gas pollution inventory. Out of the 14 bills considered for the scorecard, Bell voted on nine, which contributed to the low score.
Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, fell 23 points from last year, earning 44%. He voted against the expansion of utility eminent domain, the TCI and RGGI prohibition, the environmental justice advisory council and the energy conservation and solar incentives bill.
Out of the 14 bills considered, Landes supported four and did not vote for five of the bills.
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, fell from 50% to 38% in the past year, earning him a score of 29% for a five-year average.
Gilbert voted against five out of the 14 bills, with only three votes in favor and the rest not casting a vote. Similar to his fellow legislators, he voted against the expansion of utility eminent domain, expansion of electric vehicle charging authority, the TCI and RGGI prohibition and the energy conservation and solar incentives bill.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, had one of the most significant score declines within the last year, going from a score of 67% to 31%
Wilt voted in 13 of 14 bills, opposing nine. Bills that failed to receive Wilt’s vote included the expansion of utility eminent domain, expansion of EV charging authority, electric utility renewable energy competition, TCI and RGGI prohibition, solar freedom bill, greenhouse gas pollution inventory, electric utility refund act and the coastal protection act.
Wilt said Friday that he does not vote on a piece of legislation to gain favor.
“I take each bill on its measures,” Wilt said. “I am not trying to make any particular group happy.”
The lowest-scoring Valley lawmaker was Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who received a score of 29%.
Obenshain voted in all of the bills considered on the scorecard, but voted against 10 out of the 14. The bills he voted in favor for included the decommissioning solar energy equipment, coal ash cleanup, redistricting constitutional amendment and the energy conservation and solar incentives bill.
Attempts to reach Hanger, Bell, Landes, Gilbert and Obenshain were unsuccessful.
Bob Shippee, legislative chair for the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter, said in the report that he hopes the scorecard will be helpful to voters who are electing representatives during the November election.
