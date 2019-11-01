Constituents in the 25th House of Delegates District have elected the same legislator for more than 20 years, but voters will select a new representative from three candidates on Tuesday.
Before Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, opted to forgo a reelection bid to instead run for the Augusta County clerk of court position in March, Jennifer Kitchen was fighting to become the Democratic nominee.
“We had at that point been represented by the same person for nearly 24 years,” Kitchen said. “If you want to change what is happening you have to change who is representing you — so I decided to put my name on the ballot and stand up for everyone living in rural Virginia and the issues that affect our communities.”
With the Republican nod up for grabs, Chris Runion, of Bridgewater, announced his bid for the seat less than 24 hours after Landes’ announcement. Runion won the nomination, joining Kitchen and later independent Janice Allen Boyd in the race for the seat.
“Landes has done a tremendous job. He worked hard, communicated and set this tremendous bar,” Runion said. “Our community expects no less.”
“It will take a strong person to be willing to work long hours and days to fill the shoes of Del. Landes,” Boyd said.
The district represents parts of Augusta, Albemarle and Rockingham counties, a predominantly rural area without large cities, Boyd said.
“There are towns and, of course, we have one college and one community college which, with all of the above, makes this district a bit unique,” she said.
Allen said due to the contrast in needs for individuals across the district, especially those across the mountain in the east, the boundaries need to be changed.
“The districts should be confined to one side of the mountain, not over and beyond,” Boyd said.
If elected, Boyd said her top issues would be preserving Virginia’s history, fighting toward eradicating drugs and abolishing Standards of Learning, or SOL, exams.
“Education is paramount,” Boyd said. “Students, teachers and administrators have suffered enough. Stress is paramount in the school systems.”
Education is also an important issue for Runion, he said, agreeing that SOLs need to be reformed and saying a focus is needed on adult education and skill acquisition.
Runion said he is also in favor of raising teacher salaries to match the national average, but said it would take time to achieve.
“That would be a 14% increase,” Runion said.
Kitchen said the issues she is running on are “accountability, whether we are talking about health care, broadband internet, jobs or education.”
With the change in leadership arriving soon for the district, she said it will provide new ideas and a thought process in Richmond to help tackle issues in a creative way.
“We can’t continue to address the same issues the same way over and over and wonder why nothing is being resolved,” she said. “We need to make sure our communities are prioritized in Richmond and that the commonwealth makes very meaningful investments here.”
Runion and Boyd shared an interest in addressing student debt, with Boyd saying “something needs to be done.”
“As for college students and student loan indebtedness, there are a reported 44 million individuals who are victim to loan repayment programs, and in most cases, the payment amounts are beyond their ability to pay,” Boyd said. “Most of the 44 million individuals cannot afford to buy houses. This will affect our housing industry in the future.”
On the education side, Kitchen said more opportunities need to be created to ensure children in the district have the option to stay and thrive once they finish their education.
A proposal Runion would not support is the Virginia Green New Deal, which Kitchen backs.
“That would be devastating [to this district],” Runion said, adding that it would hurt the agriculture industry, which he is looking to protect.
“I grew up in it. I’ve worked in it. We need to pay attention to allow folks to achieve those things,” he said.
Kitchen said she is a strong advocate for pushing green initiatives to ensure the district’s water is pristine and farmland is not harmed by growth.
“We also need to make sure we are doing what is necessary to help our farmers diversify their operations and hang on to their livelihoods,” she said. “This is why I am so supportive of industrial hemp and the legalized regulated adult use of cannabis.”
When it comes to health care, Runion said he would work on mental health services and policies while making sure funding is available.
“The goal has to be to provide treatment in an effective manner,” he said. “We need to say we have those resources available.”
Regardless of who wins the election, the 25th District will have new representation in Richmond come January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.