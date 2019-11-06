VERONA — Chris Runion will serve his first term in the General Assembly after winning the 25th House of Delegates District election on Tuesday.
“It feels fantastic,” Runion said. “I would not be here without people like my wife, Steve Landes and Bill Kyger.”
Previously represented by Landes, the 25th House District has not seen a new representative in more than 20 years. Landes, a Republican, opted to not seek reelection to instead run for Augusta County clerk of circuit court.
The 25th House District has 28 precincts — 11 in Rockingham County, nine in Augusta County and eight in Albemarle County, according to the Department of Elections.
Of the 28,798 votes counted, unofficial results from the Department of Elections show Runion taking home 16,742, or 58.1% of the vote in a three-way race with Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and independent Janice Allen.
Runion, of Bridgewater, is the owner of Eddie Edwards Signs in Harrisonburg.
In Rockingham County, Runion received 67.95%, or 5,555 votes. Kitchen took home 2,511 votes, while Allen received 107.
Kitchen swept Albemarle County, receiving 62.54%, or 6,328 of votes counted. Runion received 3,619 votes, while Allen received 163.
Despite losing Albemarle County, Runion said he appreciated meeting with people who live there and discussing the issues.
“I didn’t know a soul there, and I met some of the most interesting people,” he said. “Albemarle, Rockingham County and Augusta are all a big community who share the same things.”
Runion won Augusta County with 72.04% of votes, with Kitchen receiving 25.45% and Allen receiving 2.32%.
Runion was joined at a Republican watch party at Armstrong’s Restaurant in Verona by Landes and state Sen. Emmett Hanger, two candidates who also won Tuesday’s elections. Landes won the Augusta County clerk race with 49.27% of votes counted, while Hanger maintained his seat with 71.06% of the vote.
The candidates were joined by dozens of supporters.
“I was pleased Armstrong’s could accommodate for us,” Runion said. “I campaigned here, had lunch here and got to know people and what community meant to them.”
Runion said that come January, his main priorities will revolve around education, agriculture and mental health, adding that all three are “critical” issues. He also said he would remain honest and have integrity when serving in the General Assembly.
Voter Turnout
Participation rates across Rockingham County were steady throughout the day as precincts covering the 25th House of Delegates District were above 20%.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockingham County Registrar’s Office reported an official count of 16,837 ballots, or a 33% turnout.
“Every election is different,” said Susan Pollard, chief election officer for precinct 401-West Bridgewater.
Pollard said she was happy with the turnout in West Bridgewater, which had seen a 32% turnout before 2 p.m.
The high turnout continued into Mount Crawford, where chief elections officer Betsy Glendye said despite being the smallest precinct, it was a higher turnout than the 2018 election.
In Massanetta Springs, Robert Alley, chief elections officer for precinct 305, said nearly a third of registered voters had cast a ballot before 3:30 p.m.
“It has been a good, steady turnout with very little time without any people here,” he said. “It’s been a manageable steadiness.”
Dan Cullers, chair of the Rockingham County Republican Committee, said he was encouraged by the high turnout in county precincts as he visited several to pass out sample ballots.
“The response for Republican candidates have been outstanding, out here especially,” Cullers said. “I am impressed by the Republican turnout here.”
Larry Elkins, of Bridgewater, said he was pleased with the Republican candidates this year, leading to his decision to vote for the Republican Party.
“I want Republicans to maintain control of the state legislature,” he said. “I think the future of the district will be in good hands.”
Michael Thomson, of Cross Ridge, said he mostly shared the same views with the Republican candidates.
“I am a conservative, both fiscal and in other aspects,” he said. “I believe the district to be in good hands.”
For Zohalb Afridi, the Republican Party lost his vote due to the candidates running on issues that were vague and not extensive.
“I mostly voted Democrat or independent because I was pleased with the candidates,” he said. “They focused on the key issues and were extensive, while Republicans had more of a general statement.”
Afridi said he has seen a shift in the types of issues candidates are running on, adding that he was excited to see where things go for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.