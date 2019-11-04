The last time a Democrat had control of the 26th House of Delegates District seat was in 1981, when Lewis Parker was elected, but what has been a red district since then could see a potential flip on Tuesday.
Democrat Brent Finnegan, of Broadway, is challenging Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, for the second time after coming short by less than 2,000 votes in 2017. With over a year of knocking on doors and a spirited volunteer campaign, Finnegan has been working a district trending toward Democrats in recent years.
In 2018, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was the first Democrat in nine election cycles to win the 26th House District, defeating Republican Corey Stewart, who received 47% of the vote, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
“I expect [the district] to stay this time in the red, but longer term it could be one of the few districts outside of suburban Virginia to flip,” said Miles Coleman with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
After looking into the district, Coleman said that while Finnegan lost by less than 2,000 votes, it was still a “comfortable 9% margin” for Republicans to maintain the seat in the future.
“Rockingham County is redder than Harrisonburg is blue,” he said.
Coleman said overall the district is “one to watch” for the longer term, adding that the district could flip in two to three election cycles.
Coleman is an associate editor for the Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a political newsletter and website founded before the 2002 elections by Larry Sabato, director of U.Va.’s Center for Politics.
In a newsletter published Thursday, Virginia politics analyst Chaz Nuttycombe projected the Democrats to pick up four seats each in the House of Delegates and Senate to gain control of the General Assembly.
Nuttycombe projects the 26th House of Delegates District to likely remain with Wilt, but showing the district is the only one in the Valley leaning away from a strong Republican stance.
Coleman and Kyle Kondik wrote that their overall assessment is that the Senate is more likely to flip than the House is, adding that “there is some disagreement as to whether Democrats will win the House or not, as the Democrats may lose an incumbent or two who won in 2017 and/or the two competitive open seats they are defending (HD-73 and HD-85).”
When it comes to the 26th House District, Finnegan said he doesn’t view it as red versus blue.
“We need to be speaking to the issues regardless of where you live in the district,” he said.
Wilt said there were several factors that led to Kaine winning the district in 2018, saying “there is no question we are taking this election seriously, but we intend to win.”
“I am confident there are more citizens in the 26th District that support my vision for Virginia, but the key is turnout,” he said.
Wilt said he has been working on fostering relationships with voters who may not have otherwise been inclined to vote in the off-year election, adding that he has allocated resources to best reach voters since the last election.
Wilt has been serving in the House since 2010, saying it has been an honor and privilege.
“I don’t serve in this position to benefit personally, and I’m not using it as some steppingstone to seek higher office,” he said. “I feel serving as delegate for another term is exactly where I can do the most good.”
Finnegan is looking to continue his 14 years of public service by changing the representation in Richmond.
If elected, he said he would focus on policies that would raise the wage floor, reform health care and create affordable housing.
“It is not just an issue. It is a slate of pro-family policies we are pursuing,” he said. “We also need paid family leave and sick leave for all Virginians.”
If elected to a sixth term, Wilt said his priorities would be tied to the success of the economy and ensuring job opportunities are available.
“We didn’t become the best state for business by accident. It was through investment in education and workforce development and a reasonable tax and regulatory environment,” he said. “I will work to maintain policies that foster job growth and economic expansion.”
Wilt said he also will fight for affordable health care coverage and addressing addiction or mental health conditions, saying legislators need to “continue to do more in the realm of community mental health and addiction services.”
Finnegan questioned Wilt’s leadership when it came to Interstate 81, saying he didn’t work on improving the corridor in the 10 years he has been in office.
Wilt was the only Valley legislator representing Rockingham County to vote in favor of revised legislation earlier this year creating a funding source for the $2.2 billion in proposed improvements to I-81. He also serves on the Interstate 81 committee that provides advice and recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board regarding development to the I-81 corridor improvement plan.
“My opponent is not trying hard enough or is not even seeing [the issues],” Finnegan said. “I am trying to pressure a vision of what the community should be and can be. The quality of life can improve.”
