HARRISONBURG — With the opportunity to take the majority of both the state House and Senate next month, Democrats are out-raising Republicans, according to recent campaign finance reports.
General Assembly candidates have raised $52.6 million since January, according to Virginia Public Access Project, and most funds have come from the Democratic Party — $31.7 million to be exact.
The trend has carried into the Shenandoah Valley, with Democrats Annette Hyde and Brent Finnegan raising more than their Republican opponents, according to VPAP, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in politics.
Finnegan nearly raised double the amount of his opponent, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway. From Sept. 1-30, Finnegan raised $31,007 after receiving more than 800 cash contributions.
“This campaign is powered by real people who know it’s time for change in Virginia,” Finnegan said in a press release. “The corporate interests who run Richmond pay my opponent because they know he’ll keep voting their way.”
Wilt raised $15,867, with most of that coming from cash contributions of more than $100.
During the month of September, Wilt received 34 cash contributions for a total of to $14,050. The largest contribution came from the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative PAC in the amount of $1,500.
While Finnegan surpasses Wilt in fundraising for September, Wilt still holds $75,551 more than Finnegan overall as of Sept. 30.
Hyde skated past incumbent Sen. Emmett Hanger in September, raising $13,477 compared to Hanger’s $10,050.
Almost all of Hyde’s fundraising came from 37 cash contributions of more than $100 that put $13,100 in her campaign. The largest contribution came from Win Virginia LLC in the amount of $5,000. The group donated five times to Hyde’s campaign in September.
“Recently, I was ranked second among Senate candidates in small dollar contributions,” Hyde said in a press release. “My campaign has been focused on grassroots fundraising throughout the election and will continue to do so.”
Hyde said Hanger was “no stranger” to corporate donations, with his finance record showing cash contributions from AT&T, Sprint, American Property Casualty Insurance and UnitedHealth Group.
“This is a huge victory for constituents who want special interests out of the General Assembly,” Hyde said.
Hanger received 14 cash contributions of more than $100 and only one cash contribution of less than $100 in September. Despite raising the lowest amount compared to other Valley Republicans, Hanger remains to have the most on hand with $56,573 — $39,846 more than Hyde.
