Turnout for Tuesday’s general election nearly doubled in Rockingham County from the last time all 140 seats for the General Assembly were up for election, with results similar to a gubernatorial election year.
Jennifer Frederick, deputy director of elections for Rockingham County, said unofficial results show a turnout of 43%.
“It definitely was an increase to what we saw four years ago,” Frederick said. “Overall, it was pretty successful.”
Members of the House of Delegates are elected every two years, while state senators face reelection every four years.
The last time all 140 seats were on the ballot was 2015, when voter turnout was under 25%. During the 2017 gubernatorial race, participation reached 50%.
“Gubernatorial elections always create a higher turnout,” she said.
More voters were registered for Tuesday’s contest compared to the June primary, during which more than 41,000 voters were registered in Rockingham County. By Tuesday, that number was 50,882.
Frederick said the precinct with the highest turnout was Bergton, where more than half of registered voters cast a ballot. Of the 466 registered voters, 265 voted, for a turnout of 57%.
“Normally, Cross Keys wins, but little Bergton pulled through,” Frederick said.
In 2015, Bergton had a turnout of 27%.
The second-highest precinct was Singers Glen, where 776 out of 1,505 registered voters participated, a turnout of 52%.
All 31 precincts in Rockingham County had turnout rates above 35%.
Debbie Logan, director of elections for Harrisonburg, said the city had a turnout of 35.8%.
“That was about normal for us,” she said.
Harrisonburg has a precinct at James Madison University, which Logan said had a 15% turnout Tuesday.
Election Results
Rockingham County is represented in the General Assembly by two Senate districts and four House districts.
Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, represent Rockingham County in the Senate.
Running an unopposed campaign in 2015, Hanger received 4,083 votes in Rockingham County, while Obenshain, who was challenged by Democrat April Moore, received 4,719.
With Moore again running against Obenshain and Hanger also facing a Democratic challenger, those numbers nearly doubled on Tuesday. Hanger took home 7,822 votes and Obenshain received 9,098 votes, according to unofficial results by the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s Office.
In the House, the county is largely represented by the 26th House District, which is held by Republican Tony Wilt.
In 2017, Wilt defeated Democrat Brent Finnegan due to his support in the county, which he won by 4,647 votes. On Tuesday, Wilt beat Finnegan in the county by 4,478 votes.
Also facing a Democratic challenger, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, lost votes in Rockingham, as he received 1,187 votes on Tuesday compared to 2017’s 1,356 votes. That trend continues into the 58th House District, where Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, received 296 fewer votes this year compared to 2017 in Rockingham County.
In the 25th House District race, newcomer Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, beat a Democrat and an independent to win the seat with 5,555 votes in the county. Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, who is vacating the seat, received 6,214 votes in his last election in 2017, which featured a Democratic challenger.
