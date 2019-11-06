Taking a second straight loss in stride, Democrat Brent Finnegan cast his campaign for the 26th House of Delegates District on Tuesday less in a woe-is-me light and more looking to the 2020 presidential race.
“There wasn’t a single door knock, not a single phone call wasted because these are all the skills that we need to build, and that we have been building,” he told supporters at the Golden Pony Restaurant in Harrisonburg. “These are skills that people did not have before that we now have, that we will need to use next year to defeat Donald Trump.”
Finnegan, of Broadway, ran against Del. Tony Wilt in the general election after losing to the incumbent in the same race in 2017. Finnegan said he regrets no part of his campaign.
In 2017, Finnegan lost by 1,872 votes. This election, he lost by 1,548. Both cycles had a difference of about 9% support in favor of Wilt.
Deb Huffman, or as the Finnegan team calls her, “campaign grandma,” was knocking on doors for the Democratic candidate since September. Huffman said Finnegan was an ideal candidate to represent the people of Rockingham County because of his grass-roots fundraising.
“I love that he didn’t take money from any big corporations, so when he goes to D.C., he’ll be responsive to us, the people,” Huffman said.
Virginia Public Access Project reported that Finnegan raised $132,144 since the beginning of 2018. Nearly 3,800 cash contributions made to Finnegan were less than $100, but most of his money raised was from 337 donations totaling $87,236.
Comparatively, Wilt received less than 200 cash contributions under $100, and he raised $178,855 from almost 300 cash contributions over $100.
“That’s hard to overcome without corporate donations,” Finnegan said.
Finnegan won all Harrisonburg precincts, but he also lost at every Rockingham County polling place.
Some rural voters said they noticed a growing demand for political change over the years. Linda Kohn, a Keezletown resident, voted in every election for 25 years. She said more blue representation in the state legislature would benefit the community.
“We keep trying in Keezletown,” Kohn said. “They stand for a lot of good things. We need a change in leadership.”
According to Finnegan’s website, he voluntarily teaches citizenship classes at Skyline Literacy and raises money for Our Community Place. These efforts appeared to resonate well with various members of the refugee and immigrant community.
Nairouis Pena moved to Harrisonburg from Puerto Rico five months ago. She said she was excited to participate in her first election as a resident of the mainland United States. Through a translator, Pena said the biggest issues to her were health care and housing opportunities, and she voted for the Democratic candidates because the party has best represented and shown kindness to immigrants.
“They help us here, so we have to help them. We support each other,” Pena said.
Dania Alfaro, a freshman at James Madison University, also voted for Finnegan because she is concerned about the safety and respect of immigrants in the area.
“Coming from my background, my family were immigrants, so I’m sympathetic to that,” Alfaro said. “It’s hard for people to get accepted here with citizenship. There’s a lot of people that come here, not just for opportunities, but to escape.”
Finnegan said he was disappointed by the results, but there is nothing he would change about the structure and target of the campaign.
“We invested in people in this campaign. Not for a second do I regret running this campaign and investing in people and standing up to the values that we know that we hold dear. The values of human rights, of justice and of a livable planet for future generations,” Finnegan said.
Anne Nielson has lived in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County since the 1970s. When she lived in the county, she was the only Democrat in her area, but she said she has seen an increase in liberal turnout over the years. Nielson predicts a blue swing is imminent, but she said the movement needs to begin on the state level before local politicians can make a difference.
“I really had hopes. I have never seen anybody work harder than this,” Nielson said. “We could’ve finally made some change. We have to change on the state level to start seeing some change.”
The final votes were 10,270 votes, or 54%, for Wilt and 8,722 votes, or 45.9%, for Finnegan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.