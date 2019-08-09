ELKTON — A blaze destroyed a home on Barbershop Lane in Elkton on Friday evening.
A structure fire was called in around 6 p.m. at 3501 Barbershop Lane, according to emergency reports. There was one minor injury of smoke inhalation, according to McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Todd Breeden.
Four occupants were home when the blaze started and six adults and three children in total were displaced. The home is a "total loss" and Rockingham County is investigating, but no cause has been determined yet, according to Breeden. The Red Cross has been notified to assist the victims.
McGaheysville VFD and Elkton VFD were among those who responded, according to reports. Breeden said the fire took about 45 minutes to extinguish.
