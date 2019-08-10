HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Citizen Academy is approaching to give residents a chance to see the inside workings of each department’s day-to-day functions.
The Citizen Academy, which has taken place every year since at least 2006, allows anyone to visit with the 21 departments involved in the city.
This includes the school system, city council, the circuit court, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and more.
Those who aren’t city residents are still allowed to take part.
The academy will run from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 5 to Nov. 26 — except for Halloween.
During each week, departments are tasked with coming up with exercises that accurately show what happens on a day-to-day basis.
“The administration and city managers wing is going to be talking through the process of how our decisions are made in the city,” Director of Communications Michael Parks said. “People will then be able to understand how something goes from staff to a board or committee to council to be voted on.”
For the fire department night in November at one of the stations, Parks said attendees will be able to see some of the equipment.
“It’s important for us to give people the opportunity to better understand how local government works because sometimes there is a lack of knowledge of how local government works,” Parks said. “Many people think government works the way it is shown on television or in the movies, and most of the time it’s not really how it works.”
Parks said the city wants to take the opportunity during the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy to be transparent with those involved.
There are more than 800 people who work for the city and provide services to residents and organizations, according to Parks.
He said by giving this experience, it allows people to have a larger involvement in the city by deciding to attend public meetings or apply to be on one of the boards.
“Even for running for City Council, being a part of the Citizen Academy is vital information for them to have,” Parks said.
Those who graduate from the academy will receive a certification at the Nov. 26 ceremony, which will take place from around 5:30-6:30 p.m. and then will be recognized that night at the City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
In order to graduate from the academy, Parks said one must attend at least 9 of the 11 weeks and are active in the discussion and participation.
There are only 25 seats available for the annual academy, which are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a city press release.
The applications that are required to be filled out for a seat will be accepted throughout the month or until all seats are filled.
Parks said he has received two applications so far.
Those who are interested can visit harrisonburgva.gov or visit City Hall, 409 S. Main St. to apply. Questions can be emailed to Michael.Parks@harrisonburgva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.