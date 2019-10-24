VERONA — John Downey remembers growing up as one of 10 children. His parents weren't well off, but the kids didn't have need for anything. Until Downey's father's company went on strike for a year.
"My parents wouldn't take money from the union, but they would accept boxes of food from churches," Downey said.
This experience had a profound effect on the Blue Ridge Community College president. He told himself that when he found himself in a position in the community in terms of food security he would help out.
For the past 13 years, BRCC has hosted a food symposium that is both a fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, as well as a means to educate the community on food insecurity in the area.
"The impact is really meaningful. [Students] become more aware of how much need is around them," Downey said, including at the college-aged level, which doesn't get as much attention as it should.
As part of this weeklong symposium, students, faculty and staff members from BRCC, Bridgewater College, University of Mary Baldwin in Staunton, and James Madison University traveled to Verona, where the food bank is headquartered, to participate in the second annual Food Box Packing Challenge.
BRCC was pitted against Bridgewater and Mary Baldwin against JMU. The timed challenge asked teams of 10 to pack boxes of sweet potatoes that can be given out to individual families. The team that packed the greatest weight of potatoes became the winner. And an overall winner would be decided, also based on weight.
The food bank distributes 7 million pounds of food every year and a lot of that arrives in bulk, said Carrie Covey, director of development and donor relations for the food bank.
The food bank then has to package the produce into 5- to 6-pound bags, making it manageable for people and families and to limit food waste. This requires a lot of work, Covey said.
Having the students there to volunteer makes a huge difference, and they get to do it in a friendly competitive setting.
Each year the food bank averages 30,000 volunteer hours.
"This is a huge help this year," Covey said. She added that the work BRCC does year-round to help the food bank is important.
This was BRCC student Anatasia Chittum's first year participating in the Food Box Packaging Challenge. As a former bagger at Food Lion, she felt she could be an asset to the BRCC team.
"I was always being told to slow down," Chittum said. "I packaged groceries too fast."
But on a personal level, Chittum grew up knowing what being hungry was like. Her family regularly picked up boxes from the food bank.
"We ate off of brown beans," Chittum said. "It's more meaningful to me to be a volunteer."
