HARRISONBURG — A number of area students have been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. as 2020 Commended students.
Of the about 1.5 million juniors who take the PSAT each year, approximately 50,000 juniors with the highest scores who meet the eligibility requirements qualify for National Merit Scholarship Program recognition. That is roughly the top 3% of 11th-grade testers.
During September following the PSAT administration, approximately two-thirds of those 50,000 students will receive Letters of Commendation recognizing their academic abilities and potential. The remaining one-third will become semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship.
A number of students across the Valley were recently commended for their scores on the PSAT during their junior year.
At Broadway High School, Joseph Wimer and Mitchell Taylor were commended students.
At East Rockingham High School, Derek Estep received a letter of commendation.
Two students from Eastern Mennonite School qualified as commended students, Lane Burkholder and Emma Schwertfuehrer.
At Blue Ridge Christian School Joey Lopez-Containa was recognized for having scored a 1480 on the PSAT. He has since gone on to score a 1550 on his SAT as a senior this year.
Graduates of Virginia public high schools outperformed their nationwide peers on the SAT in 2019, according to data released by the College Board, the nonprofit organization that administers the college admissions test.
Virginia public school seniors achieved an average combined score of 1113, which represented a three-point improvement over the performance of 2018 graduates, and was 74 points higher than the national average for public school seniors. The average score of Virginia public graduates has increased by 18 points since the latest version of the SAT was introduced in 2017.
Of the 54,293 Virginia 2019 public school graduates who took the SAT, 54% met or exceeded the College Board’s college-readiness benchmarks in both reading and writing, and mathematics.
Nationwide, 45% of SAT takers met the readiness standard on both sections of the test.
