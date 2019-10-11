HARRISONBURG — Walmart has changed its policy to not sell “short-barrel rifle ammunition” and handgun ammunition, and Dubby Carr doesn’t like the message it’s sending.
Following the El Paso shooting in August where a gunman with an assault-style rifle shot 48 people and killed 22 in a Walmart store, the company changed its policy to discontinue the ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber.
But first, the company is going to sell all its current inventory.
“Their morals that they want to push out there — they said ‘We aren’t gonna sell it anymore once we get everything out of stock,’” said Carr, owner of Dubby’s Fishing and Hunting in Harrisonburg. “They are speaking out of both sides of their mouth and to me, that’s double minded and I don’t have any respect for that.”
Delia Garcia, senior director of communications for Walmart, said the company can’t predict how long it will take stores across the country to sell their inventory.
Walmart joined Dick’s Sporting Goods in changing its firearm purchase policies.
While it could mean local gun shops will see an increase in sales, local gun shop owners take issue with the meaning behind the corporations’ decisions.
“If Walmart is gonna stand their ground, they need to empty their ammo shelves now, not after they sell it all,” Carr said.
He said the stores are taking ammunition out of their sales because it’s on the AR platform, but a wide variety of firearms can be found built on an AR platform.
“Them taking away a certain type of caliber of ammunition just doesn’t make sense,” Carr said, listing off nearly 100 AR platform calibers.
Walmart’s website said the company believes its actions will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20% to around 6 to 9%.
Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack also recently announced the company destroyed $5 million worth of assault-style rifles.
Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart changed their policy to not sell rifles to anyone under 21 last year. Virginia law requires buyers to be 18 years old.
In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, which includes AR-15, according to its website. The company said it also does not sell handguns, bump-stocks or high-capacity magazines.
“After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons,” the website said.
Carr, who has owned his business at 100 Waterman Drive since 2011, is anticipating the decisions will give him a bump in sales.
Matt Hill, owner of Liberty Arms on East Market Street, which opened in February, said he has already seen about a 10% increase.
“People have come into my shop and voiced frustration to me over the changes companies like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have made,” he said. “I think this is just going to continue for other companies — they will see what places like Walmart has done and will do the same. It’s a political thing.”
Although his sales have increased, Hill said he is frustrated with the message it’s sending people — that AR’s are bad.
“People have made this a political thing and it’s frustrating,” he said. “It’s a Second Amendment right. It’s just people hunting with them.”
When it comes to firearms, the companies are using fear to make a political statement, Carr said.
“You can’t legislate people’s actions,” he said.
If one is in sound mind to vote, drive and fight for their country, Carr said they should be able to buy a gun.
Hill said just because companies are stopping the sales doesn’t mean people will stop buying the guns and ammunition.
“Them doing this doesn’t make guns any easier or harder to get,” he said. “There is still a background check that people have to go through at any gun store.”
Carr, who has a Federal Firearms License, said anyone who comes into his shop to buy a gun must fill out two pages of questions regarding their background.
“If they answer any single one of those questions wrong, I can deny them the sale,” Carr said, adding that even if the person passes all the background checks, he can still deny them if he has any questions.
From there, there are five national databases that search the person. If there are no issues after the required background check, the person can walk out with a gun the day they walk in. If there are any questions, it could take longer.
Carr said some people who purchased a gun in his store had to wait from five to 26 days to complete the process.
“Most criminals don’t buy guns,” he said. “They get them from a friend or family member, etc. — not through a shop who handles things the way they are legally supposed to.”
Firearms laws should stay how they are, according to Carr, who made a comparison of someone driving a car while intoxicated.
“How many alcohol-related accidents are there? But no one is trying to ban alcohol,” he said.
Cars help people and kill people, drugs help people and kill people, and guns are the same way, Carr said.
“People need to stop associating guns with them killing people,” he said. “Guns themselves aren’t bad — so we need to get that fear factor set straight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.