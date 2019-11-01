Electric scooters, e-bikes and other electric powered modes of transportation are the new upcoming major trend, and cities need to be prepared for that.
The eighth annual Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Bike-Walk Summit focused on “Harnessing New Mobility to Build Better Communities.”
Colin Hughes, who is the head of Bike and Scooter Policy for Uber and JUMP Bikes, spoke to attendees at the conference about how electric mobility has affected localities and how they can be a positive asset to a city.
In his position, Hughes leads the public policy on issues relating to bike and scooters across the Uber platform.
Hughes, a resident of Washington, D.C., said when he saw Capital Bikeshare come into the district it was a rough place to bike because, as late as 2006, it had few bike lanes and protected bike lanes.
A regular bike lane normally has painted lines on the side of the road to designate the area for cyclists. A protected bike lane has a physical barrier between the cars and the bike lane.
He said the protected bike lanes will get older, younger or less experienced people out to bike and the painted lines are for “intense cyclers.”
Hughes said once a small amount of Capital Bikeshare bikes came in Washington, D.C., more people began using it and, as usage increased, the district started adding more bike lanes.
Hughes said the district now has 60 miles of protected bike lanes and it will be adding more in the coming years.
“This is creating options that allow people to have new and efficient ways of getting around,” he said. “It moves more people with less space and has been a really positive thing in the city.”
He said the changes are going to happen quickly and instead of focusing on what’s out in the city right now, it’s helpful to know the technology that’s driving it.
The first thing that is driving the e-scooters and e-bikes in, Hughes said, is smart phones and GPS because they allow users to be located on a map and allows the users to find the scooters and bikes.
“The next big part of it is lithium ion batteries, which are going up in the amount of power they can hold and down in the price,” he said. “It’s not only the thing powering our smart phones but also the electric vehicles, too.”
More specifically toward Harrisonburg, Hughes acknowledged that it already has a permit process, but encouraged staff and officials to think about what concerns there are and how to regulate those as well as what to welcome.
During the conference, Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann asked Hughes how to enforce the companies to be in compliance with the city’s regulations.
“Being clear about what is acceptable is important, then it’s on the companies to be in compliance,” he said.
To make the companies accountable, Hughes recommended random audits, whether every few months or a few times a year.
“Then the companies won’t know when you’ll go out so they have an incentive to follow regulations,” he said. “When you see a certain number of bikes improperly parked then you can hit them with a charge.”
He said it’s important to focus on the outcomes the city wants and tell the companies they will be held accountable, and the city can apply fees to the operators to pay for the audits.
When it comes to being prepared for the e-bikes and scooters, understanding demographics is important.
People normally walk if it’s under two miles, according to Hughes, who also said scooters can also be used for those traveling under a mile or two.
In the country, for e-bikes, the average trip is around three miles and people frequently using them for five miles.
When the rides start increasing, Hughes recommended looking into where people are cycling to see where the protected bike lanes are needed.
“The GPS on the scooters and bikes show where they are being parked so then you can focus on putting parking there,” he said. “Once you provide these new options of transportation and people are taking them up, you need to have a plan for the infrastructure.”
Once the protected bike lanes are built, it also helps the cyclist or person riding a scooter not have its area blocked off.
With Uber and Lyft, many times when the car is pulled over to let people out, it pulls over in the painted bike lane, which blocks off the cyclist’s route.
“By having that protected bike lane, the driver can’t block the lane so the cyclist doesn’t have to swerve,” Hughes said.
But that infrastructure won’t get built before the scooters and bikes come in, it’s the other way around. Once the bikes and scooters show up, then the city needs to focus on infrastructure because those modes of transportation shouldn’t be on the sidewalks.
“The sidewalks should be used for pedestrians alone,” Hughes said. “Especially because you will have people with disabilities and blind people needing to use the sidewalk and will be tripping over the scooters and bikes.”
To Hughes, the biggest value the modes of transportation can bring is mobility and accessibility.
“When you have a sweep of options then people can use those different modes of transportation and may not need a car anymore,” he said. “And for somewhere like Rockingham County, maybe people will realize they only need one car instead of two.”
