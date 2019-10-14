HARRISONBURG — A line of about 30 motorcycles stood waiting in the parking lot of Our Community Place on Saturday morning.
Bikers put on their helmets, walked to their rides, and at 11 a.m. they kicked their bikes into gear and one after the other, filed out of the parking lot for an hourlong charity ride.
“Are you riding too?” one woman asked Sam Nickels, the director of Our Community Place.
Nickels answered by putting his helmet on and walking to his motorcycle, the last to leave the parking lot.
Saturday was the second time that Impact Ministries out of Elkton has chosen Our Community Place as the organization to sponsor on its charity rides.
Impact Ministries was started in 2012 by Pastor Brad Lewis in a garage where about 15 people met one Sunday morning. The organization has grown, and it participates in many community events throughout the year, including charity motorcycle rides.
Our Community Place is located in Harrisonburg’s Northeast Neighborhood, according to its website, and has been building community and serving those in need for 10 years. The website says the organization serves over 8,300 hot meals a year to homeless and marginalized persons, and provides laundry and shower services, storage lockers, case management services, volunteer and job training opportunities, empowerment and learning opportunities, and help finding employment and housing, as well as referrals for dental and health services.
About 85 percent of food given out is donated. The organization would not work without the help of community members and organizations, Nickels said.
“This will help pay for food, building costs, and salaries for staff. It’s a great help and we really appreciate it,” Nickels said.
When asked why Impact Ministries has chosen Our Community Place for the second year in a row for its charity ride, Nickels said: “I think they’re really impressed with what Our Community Place does to meet the needs in the community.”
The charity ride raised $507 for Our Community Place.
To learn more about the organization go to ourcommunityplace.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.