HARRISONBURG — Most of us probably don’t remember our first day of kindergarten, despite it being a big step.
However, there is a likely chance that most people felt anywhere from slightly intimidated to totally terrified. Getting on the bus, finding a classroom in a big school and learning a lot of rules quickly can be scary undertakings for 5-year-olds.
In an effort to make the transition less scary, Bluestone Elementary School hosted “sneak peeks” this week, inviting upcoming kindergartners to experience a day of school in a smaller environment.
On Tuesday, 33 students rode the bus to school and were greeted by the school’s five kindergarten teachers and administrators.
“It’s a more relaxed, open setting and a chance for them to see their teachers and get a feel for the school,” said Principal Anne Lintner.
All students were invited to participate in the two-day sneak peek. This is the second year that Bluestone Elementary School has invited students before the start. Students go through a day of school, have a book read to them, play with Legos, have a snack and do small circle work with their classmates, Lintner said.
While providing a benefit to students, it also gives teachers a chance to get to know a few of their students ahead of time — and learn some names.
It’s important for teachers, particularly kindergarten teachers, to be able to begin addressing students by their names as soon as possible, said Mariela Formiconi.
Formiconi has been a teacher for 25 years. She taught in Argentina, where she’s from, for 10 years and has been in the states for 15. The last seven have been with Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“Students are often wondering what to expect,” Formiconi said.
For teachers, it also gives them a sneak peek into how students interact with each other, which can make small group work easier in the future.
“There is a huge value in that for us,” Formiconi said.
The school is expecting the same number of students today, if not more.
