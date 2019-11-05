Today is the day the Harrisonburg School Board expects to take its final vote on a second high school, which will include a guaranteed maximum price for a 2022 opening.
If the board is given a guaranteed maximum price it doesn’t like, officials will have to go back and identify other cuts to the design, Chairwoman Deb Fitzgerald has said.
On Oct. 1, the School Board approved the final design proposal for the new school, which will include an estimated $5 million sports stadium but not a canopy-covered walkway from the bus drop-off location to the building.
Board member Nick Swayne, who voted against the stadium at the October meeting, said he has no concerns coming into the meeting today.
“If the majority of the board wants to have a stadium and the city wants to support it, that’s fine,” he said.
City Council is expected to vote on the proposal at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Board member Andy Kohen, who also voted against the stadium, said the community and council will have varied opinions about the stadium, and he isn’t sure how council will react.
“I have a very cloudy crystal ball. We have a community that never has just one opinion — as any city would,” he said. “But what I do know is that ultimately, the City Council will only respond to the dollar amount, not the stadium.”
Swayne said that when he voted against the stadium at the October meeting, “I wanted to identify things that we could do without if needed.”
To him, the stadium was one of those things.
“It’s not that I’m opposed to the stadium. I just think that if we start cutting classrooms, then it’s impossible to add them at another date, but if the stadium could be held off, it could be added later on,” he said.
Harrisonburg High School’s population is continually growing, with 1,877 students projected for next year, according to estimates last week from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.
The current high school opened in 2005 with a capacity for 1,360 students, but about 1,800 were enrolled at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
By 2022, Weldon Cooper forecasts the city will have 2,111 high school students.
“We can’t delay this anymore,” Swayne said. “I wish we were a year ahead because it would have costed less and we would have opened sooner.”
Although the most recent cost estimate for the new high school was $85.6 million, Swayne said the contractor, Nielsen Builders Inc., has thrown around many estimates.
“But I’m not at liberty to discuss that,” he said.
He did say the cost of the building has gone up.
“I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone that the price is going up,” he said.
There are a number of reasons the cost has gone up, according to Swayne.
One is that as of August, the Virginia unemployment rate was 2.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“So when we are trying to get construction workers on the job, that creates a demand,” he said. “Construction costs more with the unemployment rate so low.”
Swayne said another reason is that many building materials must be brought over from overseas.
Fitzgerald, who voted in favor of the sports stadium in October, said all the numbers the board has seen so far have been estimates.
“So they could have changed over the month [as] the contractor and subcontractor have refined the estimates,” she said.
“I hope they change in our favor, but it’s possible that some have increased,” she said. “I think the guaranteed maximum price will come close to what we expect, though.”
Swayne said having a local contractor leading the effort has been important to the School Board and the building process.
Nielsen Builders Inc. is located at 3588 Early Road in Harrisonburg.
“These are local dollars going to a local contractor, which goes back to the local area,” he said. “[Nielsen Builders Inc.] wants the public to look at this building and be proud of it and what they were able to do with the price they had available to them.”
Swayne said that with the project being paid for by taxpayers, it’s important the School Board and City Council plan well and do a good job creating a valuable building that will last future generations.
“Education is a true investment in the city,” Swayne said. “When you stop investing in it, the city starts to die.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.