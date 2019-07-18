HARRISONBURG — Interpreters will now be available at City Council and Planning Commission meetings.
According to a city press release Wednesday afternoon, the pilot program will provide Spanish interpretation to those in need if requested four days in advance.
All requests must be received on or before the prior Friday for all Tuesday City Council meetings, which occur the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.
The pilot program was started through Councilman Sal Romero but will be led by Assistant to the City Manager Amy Snider. It will allow for two types of interpretation.
Romero brought the idea to council’s attention at his first council meeting on Jan. 8 saying it is important to bridge the communication gap with city officials and the community.
The idea partially stemmed from his working for the Harrisonburg City Public Schools as the coordinator for family and community engagement, where over 60 languages are spoken in the city schools — most being Spanish, Kurdish and Arabic.
With the new interpretation program, there will be the option of simultaneous interpretation, which is interpretation that is translated in real-time through the use of a headset and headphones, and consecutive interpretation, which would be used for an individual speaking in shorter segments while the interpreter listens and then delivers the speech in another language.
Consecutive interpretation would be used for when residents want to speak during instances such as public comment.
The city is working on also providing interpreters for additional languages such as Arabic and Kurdish, the release said.
“The city believes providing interpreters when needed will enable our residents with limited English proficiency to further engage with our city and to more easily share their perspectives with city leadership,” Snider said in the press release. “Focusing on progressive and innovation and providing trusted services are key values for the city and we believe this new program will go a long way toward furthering those goals.”
Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said city staff will evaluate the program at the end of the yearlong program.
The city will utilize the interpretation equipment owned by the Harrisonburg City Public Schools on an as-needed basis and will cost the city $30 per hour of service.
Requests can be made by calling 432-7701 or by visiting harrisonburgva.gov.
