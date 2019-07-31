HARRISONBURG — A number of construction changes are slated in the city to make the roads safer and to be more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
One project, which will be funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, will include reconfiguring University Boulevard, between Reservoir and East Market streets, and Evelyn Byrd Avenue to convert the streets from four vehicle lanes to two with a center turn lane.
“The intersections of University Boulevard and Evelyn Byrd Avenue are terrible,” Erin Yancey, the city’s public works planning manager, said. “It has that lane shift that isn’t intuitive and with the lane configuration, I think drivers will feel a lot safer when going through those intersections.”
Yancey said there is a high crash rate in the area, particularly due to the amount of commercial entrances into parking lots along the roads.
“We have seen that there are a lot of rear-end crashes from cars and angled crashes from cars pulling out of parking lots when there isn’t a good enough gap between the traffic,” Yancey said, adding that city staff held a traffic engineering study to support the changes.
From 2014-17, University Boulevard saw 106 crashes and in that same time period, Evelyn Byrd had 84 crashes, according to city records.
“Constructing a center turn lane basically gives a safe stopping space for left-turning vehicles to stop to make their turn safely,” Yancey said.
Because the road is going from four to two lanes with the added center lane there is extra space available, which will be turned into bike lanes, according to Yancey.
The project will also include building sidewalks on Evelyn Byrd to connect the sporadic sections of existing sidewalk.
Shelters and benches will also be added to a number of bus stops in the area, which Yancey said will make the transit service more attractive.
Yancey added that city staff will evaluate the intersections at Medical Avenue, Deyerle Avenue, Lucy Drive, Evelyn Byrd Avenue, Crystal Lane and Neff Avenue and install crosswalks when warranted.
City staff applied for VDOT funding last fall, but had been planning for the project a year before that because of the significant safety issues.
The cost of the project is expected to be $3.5 million, Yancey said.
The sidewalk and bike changes for University Boulevard and Evelyn Byrd Avenue are a part of Harrisonburg’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, which City Council last adopted in 2017.
Construction is expected to begin near the summer of 2023, according to Yancey.
A second project, which will also be funded by VDOT, will consist of building a bicycle and pedestrian path in the median of East Market Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Burgess Road/Linda Lane, according to the city’s website. Yancey said it will cost around $6.7 million.
The path will be 10-feet wide and will be ADA Compliant.
During the construction of the path, the two bridges over Interstate 81 going east and westbound will be replaced along with the two bridges over the railroad in the area, Yancey said.
“The bridge inspections were structurally deficient so it is important they be replaced for safety reasons,” she said.
Construction for the projects is planned to begin in 2023, according to the city’s website. Its completion date is unknown.
