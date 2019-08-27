HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works and the Virginia Department of Transportation began a survey this month in hopes of making improvements along portions of South Main Street and Erickson Avenue.
The survey, which ends Sept. 7, asks people about their experiences with the area and recommendation on improvements for South Main Street from Erickson Avenue/Stone Spring Road to Mosby Road, and for the intersection of Erickson Avenue and Pear Street, according to a city press release.
To take the survey, visit https://forms.gle/Vnt86m264dtpUCEp8.
Harrisonburg Public Works Planning Manager Erin Yancey said there was a study on South Main Street completed in 2012 by the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is a federally mandated transportation planning group that includes representatives of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Bridgewater, Dayton, Mount Crawford and VDOT.
“Few, if any, recommendations from the study were advanced, mainly due to expense and not yet needing the large-scale improvements recommended, which were more so to accommodate expected growth that hasn’t yet occurred,” she said.
The current study, the VDOT Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions transportation planning study, is seeking low-cost recommendations, which could overlap from the 2012 study.
Yancey said she expects the current study to focus more on traffic controls, such as signal timing, maximizing use of existing pavement with potential making changes, access management, targeted widening for things like extending a turn-lane and/or innovative intersection designs.
She said those strategies could improve road capacity and safety.
“Lower cost solutions are more achievable in a shorter amount of time, and a wiser use of very limited transportation funds, which are ultimately the citizens' tax dollars,” Yancey said.
The STARS study is expected to be completed in March 2020, according to the press release.
One of the big ticket issues is the heavy demand of left turns at the intersection of South Main Street and Erickson Avenue/Stone Spring Road.
“The signal plan currently handles the demand with a reasonable level of service, but we’ve seen the demand grow quickly in recent years and see the need to plan for the future to do what we can to meet the public’s expectations for level of service as well as safety,” Yancey said.
South Main Street from Erickson Avenue to Mosby Road have a high number of crashes, which Yancey said means safety improvements are needed due to the volume of traffic and number of potential conflict points caused by several closely spaced entrances along the corridor.
Police reports are entered into a database managed by the Department of Motor Vehicles, which shows crash data available to the public. Visit https://www.treds.virginia.gov/Mapping/Map/CrashesByJurisdiction to view the database.
“Like any road, as traffic volume increases and developments add new connections to the road, the potential for conflict increases,” Yancey said. “South Main Street has experienced these trends.”
There was a study Traffic Impact Analysis conducted by developer Tan Bark Lane LLC as a requirement of a rezoning in Rockingham County off of Pear Street in 2017.
The development involved was Wenger-Burkholder Residential development. Most of the development is located on county grounds, close to the city/county boundary. The access road into the development would connect Pear Street in the city.
The study showed that a traffic signal would be warranted at the intersection of Pear Street and Erickson Avenue when a proposed residential development is constructed, which Yancey said is a number of years away.
“The location of this intersection in proximity to the railroad tracks and Route 42 make it a poor candidate for a traffic signal,” Yancey said. “The study is analyzing this intersection and its surroundings for the applicability of an innovative intersection design to manage the future traffic at this intersection.”
The Traffic Impact Analysis considered multiple intersection designs for Erickson Avenue and Pear Street, but chose the “Michigan U-Turn,” which means if one is turning left from the divided highway, one would drive past the intersection, make a U-turn in the median, crossover and merge over to the right and then make a right turn.
Yancey said the Michigan U-Turn will be studied to determine if it can successfully be engineered at the location.
“We want to share this concept with the public through the public involvement process associated with this study and hear their opinions on the trade-offs and benefits of this treatment,” Yancey said.
Following the survey, the consultant ATCS, city and VDOT staff will review the public input and it will be used in the development of a number of alternative scenarios for improvements to the corridor, Yancey said.
“The scenarios will be evaluated on a number of factors, such as the amount of delay experience by drivers on the corridor, vehicle queue length at traffic signals, number of conflict points and access to destinations,” Yancey said.
ATCS is a consulting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary services in transportation planning and roadway design, traffic engineering, construction management and inspection, environmental services, emergency management services, land development, water resources, water and wastewater and surveying services, according to its website.
The consultant is only a part of the South Main Street portion of the study. VDOT central office staff will be working on the Erickson/Pear Street analysis, according to Yancey.
A public meeting will be held in the winter to present the analysis and request more feedback, which will be incorporated into the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
“Ultimately, a preferred scenario will be chosen, and cost estimates developed for it, as well as conceptual drawings of the improvements,” she said.
Yancey said there is a possibility that city funding will be available in 2020-21 for low-cost recommendations that don’t require additional research.
“We expect the recommendations to be presented in a short-term, medium-term, long-term type of format,” she said.
The short-term could be funded from the next fiscal year budget while the long-term solutions would not be available in the next fiscal year budget because it will be more expensive, “and are more likely to be funded by a grant, at least in part,” according to Yancey.
She said the products of the study will give the city the information and materials needed to compete for funding in various VDOT grant programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.