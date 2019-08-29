HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg City Public Schools are seeing a greater number of denials for funding for therapeutic day treatment counselors for students with behavioral issues.
Students who meet certain criteria for the therapeutic day treatment program are paired with a behavioral specialist to work with during the school day, sometimes one-on-one and sometimes in the classroom setting, said April Howard, executive director of psychological and student services.
“It really does improve their behavior during the school day,” Howard said. “It’s a vital service that they really need.”
The therapeutic day treatment program is paid for completely by Medicaid. Once a student has been proven to meet criteria for the program as determined by a Medicaid managed care organization, that information is relayed to Crossroads Counseling, which provides the therapists in the classroom for students.
The Medicaid managed care organizations that the school division works with have been denying reauthorizations for students who have historically qualified for services in the past, Howard said. The school division has been communicating with the MCOs to determine what the reasoning is, but at this time it is unclear.
“We’re not sure what has been the cause of that,” Howard said, hypothesizing that it might have to do with the MCO interpretation of the criteria that students need to meet.
A therapist through the treatment program generally has a case load of seven students, and there is often more than one therapist at a school. The program is present at all levels — elementary, middle and high.
Howard couldn’t say how many students have been denied at this time, but that it’s a much higher rate than they’ve experienced in the past. She added that she’s spoken with her counterparts in other school divisions and found that they are also experiencing more denials than in the past.
Howard said there will be continued efforts to reapply for services and hopefully figure out why the denials are happening in order to get students the services they need.
When asked how these denials will affect students, Howard said: “That’s hard for me to say. They had behavioral supports and now they don’t.”
