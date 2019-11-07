Imani Banks wore an oversized plaid shirt over her clothes to protect from the paint that she was applying to a city snow plow on Thursday.
There were patches of red paint on the shirt, keeping her clothes safe. The 9-year-old almost made it through the paint session with her clothes protected until she knelt down and got some white paint on her jeans.
"Oh well," she said as she tried to wipe the paint away.
Imani and about half a dozen of her fourth grade peers were painting Christmas scenes on the scoop of the plow. Every year the city drops off plows at the elementary schools for students to paint.
Imani decided to paint a house with Santa, his sleigh and reindeer on the roof.
"I knew a lot of people were doing gingerbread houses, so I wanted to do something different," she said.
Guidance counselor Stephanie Romero and school social workers were spearheading the painting efforts this year with two groups of about six fourth graders. Each student had a section of the plow to paint.
"We're having a lot of fun," Romero said. "They're missing recess to do this, so you know they're super dedicated."
The final products from all of the elementary schools will be featured in the city's holiday parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.