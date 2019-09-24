HARRISONBURG — The city’s Public Works Department is asking for input on ways to improve water quality in the city, which is part of an ongoing effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
The request for input is part of a draft for the second phase of the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load Action Plan.
“This is an important piece of the plan for us,” Harrisonburg’s Environmental Compliance Manager Rebecca Stimson said in an interview Monday. “Having residents communicate with us on what they would like to see done is crucial.”
The second phase of the plan began in November 2018 and will end in 2023.
To view the second phase plan, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/Chesapeake-Bay-Action-Plan.
The city has already made changes to reduce the pollutants, including having two street sweepers that sweep 14 miles daily and swell all city streets twice a month to reduce sediment and other objects from making it into the nearby waterways.
Every locality in the state with a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System general permit is required by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to have an action plan with a certain amount of pollutants that need to be reduced in a certain time period.
Harrisonburg’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System general permit, which was issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, requires that Harrisonburg reduce the pollutants nitrogen, phosphorous and total suspended solids by a certain percentage for each of the three phases of the action plan.
The city is required to have the MS4 permit because its stormwater and sewer water lines are different.
Under the MS4 permit, the city must implement and enforce a program that includes six control measures, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The six measures are:
• Public education and outreach on stormwater impacts.
• Public involvement and participation.
• Illicit discharge detection and elimination.
• Construction site stormwater runoff control.
• Post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment.
• Pollution prevention/good housekeeping for municipal operations.
The first phase of the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load Action Plan began in 2013 and ended in 2018 and reduced the three pollutants by 5%.
In the second phase, the city is required to reduce the pollutants by an additional 35% by 2023.
The third and final stage of the plan will begin in 2023 and end in 2028 with an additional 60% reduction, which will bring the city to a 100% reduction since 2013.
“Once we are in 100% compliance, that doesn’t mean we will just stop what we have started,” Stimson said. “We will continue doing what we are doing — maintaining what we have in place — such as the street sweeping.”
The city is also working on is the restoration of a section of stream along Mountain View Drive, which aims to improve the waterway. The Mountain View Drive Stream Restoration is projected to be a $1.3 million project, according to Stimson.
The city received $654,172 from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund and was required to match the amount for the project.
Stimson said she anticipates the project will begin next year and “construction should only take a few months so the project will be completed relatively quickly.”
Another project the city did, although it has not been added to the action plan yet, was the recent woodchip bioreactor that was installed at Purcell Park. Its purpose was to remove nitrogen from the water before it enters the park’s pond.
“We want people to be able to come tell us any thoughts they have for improvement — big or small,” Stimson said. “Whether it’s someone saying they simply want to see more trees planted or another person saying they’d like to see stormwater ponds, we are really eager to hear anyone and everyone’s ideas and thoughts.”
Stimson said since she began working for the city in 2016, she has seen a big increase in residents being interested in making a difference.
“People are really interested in being sensitive to the environment and protecting the water quality,” she said. “With this public input period, we are open to hearing anything that will help us clean up the local water and if it in turn helps the Chesapeake Bay, that will be great.”
The public input will also give people a chance to voice any concerns they have with the current plans.
Comments can be submitted in writing to Stimson at Rebecca.Stimson@HarrisonburgVA.gov or by mail to 320 E. Mosby Road.
The deadline for comments is Oct. 8
Stimson said people are also welcome to call in and talk to her about input, questions or concerns. To reach Stimson, call 434-5928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.