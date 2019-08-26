HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg has been a flurry with activity this week and weekend as college students return to campuses and look forward to the new semester.
James Madison University first-year students moved into dorms last week, Bridgewater students on Thursday, and on Saturday, Eastern Mennonite University first-year students began calling campus home away from home.
The freshman class this year is 201 students, and that's up from the previous year.
Ann Ghally and Cassie Sunpolec, roommates from Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg, respectively, arrived on campus last Friday as members of the field hockey team.
For the last week their dorm has been quiet, but on Saturday they said they were excited to meet their hallmates and really get the semester underway.
Ghally said she chose Eastern Mennonite University for its small campus and classes. She plans to study biology. Sunpolec said she chose EMU for its field hockey program and the hope that, as a smaller campus, she will get to play more than if she went to a larger university. She plans to study nursing, having heard EMU’s reputation as having a high-quality nursing program.
For the last week the two roommates have been doing little else besides practicing and getting used to campus.
Ghally said it was hard moving away from home, that even though EMU is not far from Northern Virginia, it feels a lot farther than it is.
“It was really hard to say bye to my mom,” she said. “We depend on each other.”
On Saturday, once moved in, new freshmen took part in a variety of activities including a seminar on community building and expectations, a student services fair and a matriculation ceremony.
Last year EMU graduated its 101st class of students, including a large undergraduate class of 486 students. A joint commencement was observed between the university and the seminary, EMS. It is the second year that the two have graduated together, according to President Susan Schultz Huxman.
EMU won the 2019 CASE Educational Fundraising Award, an honor given each year to exceptional fundraising programs at educational institutions in the country. The institution, according to Huxman, was recognized for overall performance and analysis of three years in a row of fundraising data.
EMU received in total $5.2 million in gifts, and university annual fund contributions totaled just over $1.7 million or 3.5% over last year. This comes on the heels of 2018 — the school’s best fundraising year ever, Huxman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.