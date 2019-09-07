HARRISONBURG — A community summit hosted by Harrisonburg City Public Schools and consulting firm Cambridge Strategic Services was attended by over 100 people Thursday and kicked off the start of a monthslong process that will map out the next five years of the division.
The school division has engaged Cambridge Strategic Services to facilitate an objective and reflective process. On Thursday, the group gave an hourlong presentation covering the process and the timeline for developing the school division’s strategic plan and asked for audience questions.
All of the School Board members were present as well as members of central office senior staff.
The process began about a year ago when then Interim Superintendent Pat Lintner, School Board Chairwoman Deb Fitzgerald, and board member Andy Kohen attended a professional development conference about strategic development generally, where they saw a presentation by Cambridge Strategic Services, Fitzgerald said.
The group was particularly drawn to the firm’s success at not just drafting a strategic plan based on goals, data and input, but their ability to turn it into action plans.
“We were concerned about having a plan and it sitting on a shelf,” Fitzgerald said.
Thursday night was the beginning of the process, which will ultimately culminate with the board approving a five-year strategic plan in the spring. The focus of the meeting was to get community members thinking about a few key areas, including what are the highest aspirations they have for HCPS students, what are areas that are already in place that should continue, what should be abandoned, and finally what isn’t already in place that should be.
Cambridge Strategic Services will synthesize the data as it comes in, thanks to a survey on the HCPS website. The biggest and most in-depth component to the planning process will come next month when a committee of between 25 and 30 people will spend three full workdays tackling the data and drafting a bulk of the plan.
Instead of meeting monthly, when work can be forgotten in the interim, the School Board wanted to have three intense days of work.
“With [the former] it can be hard to keep track of work. We wanted the opposite of that,” Fitzgerald said.
After the committee’s work, Cambridge Strategic Services will take all the information that’s been created and put together a draft of the five-year plan. The School Board will hold at least one public hearing on the plan before approving it. After that a number of action committees will be put together to ensure that ideas become reality, Fitzgerald said.
Besides the survey on the HCPS website, there is a form for anyone interested in serving in a more official capacity during the planning process.
